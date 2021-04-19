Tissue Processing Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Siemens AG, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD., Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.

The tissue processing systems market is expected to reach US$ 493.76 million by 2027 from US$ 335.78 million in 2019; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Tissue processing is a step between tissue fixation and embedding, and paraffin blocks sectioning. The technique is used in the preparation of tissues for microscopic analysis by putting them in a solid medium. Tissue processing helps to provide very thin and high-quality slices mounted on the glass slides and properly stained to indicate normal and abnormal structures.The global tissue processing systems market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer and rising number of diagnostic laboratories. However, the high cost of cancer diagnosis is restricting the market growth.

Market Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

Tissue processing systems are widely used in cancer diagnostic laboratories. Biopsy samples are processed in tissue processors for cancer diagnosis. Tissue processors are widely available since the 1940s and are easy to use and handle. They can manage a large number of samples, quickly process the samples, and produce high-quality results.

The tissue processing systems market, by product, is segmented into tissue transfer processors and fluid transfer processors. The fluid transfer processors segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, whereas the tissue transfer processors segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Tissue transfer processors confer flexibility in the use of reagents and allow users to run different schedules on them.

