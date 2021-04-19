Alpha Thalassemia Market 2021 By Trinity Biotech Plc, Novus Biologicals, Viennalab Diagnostics Gmbh

Thalassemia is a group of blood illnesses that distress the system the body makes hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is a protein found in red blood cells and it carries oxygen throughout the body. The main components that make hemoglobin are of alpha globin and beta globin. When one or more of the genes, controlling the formation of alpha globins is absent or defective it forms alpha thalassemia.

The alpha thalassemia market is expected to grow during forecast period owing to key factors such as rising awareness about the disease, rising incidences of congenital birth defects and increasing number of the genetic disorders. The rise in healthcare expenditures are likely to create growth opportunities in the market.

The “Global Alpha Thalassemia Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of alpha thalassemia market with detailed market segmentation by type, diagnosis, end user and geography. The global alpha thalassemia market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading alpha thalassemia market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Trinity Biotech Plc

Novus Biologicals

Viennalab Diagnostics Gmbh

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Thermofisher Scienific Corporation Inc

Sebia

Bluebird Bio, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

EKF Diagnostics

Sangamo Therapeutics

The global alpha thalassemia market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis and end user. Based on the type market is segmented as silent alpha thalassemia carrier, alpha thalassemia minor, alpha thalassemia trait, hemoglobin H disease, alpha thalassemia major and hydrops fetalis. On the basis of diagnosis the market is classified as prenatal testing, perinatal testing and pre-implantation. Based on the end user the market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global alpha thalassemia market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The alpha thalassemia market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

