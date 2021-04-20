Insulin Pump Accessories Market Potential Growth During 2021-2027, Industry Trend and Demand Analysis of Key Players Medtronic, BD, Baxter, ICU Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG

“Insulin Pump Accessories Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and market data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Insulin pumps are beneficial to control insulin in diabetic patients at specific intervals. Insulin pumps are attached to the patient’s body, and insulin is administered via a catheter placed under the skin. The pumps deliver a dose of insulin to control and sustain blood glucose levels. The patient can take an additional dose depending on the food intake to keep glucose level under control. These pumps are considered an effective alternative to injections due to their better blood glucose control and fewer shots than needles. Insulin pump accessories support the insulin pumps in administering insulin in the body to control diabetes. The insulin pump accessories include infusion sets, insulin reservoirs/cartridges, infusion set insertion devices, etc.

Companies Mentioned:

Medtronic

BD

Baxter

ICU Medical, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius SE & Co.

Insulet Corporation.

Terumo Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc

The market is categorized based on the product, application, and end user. Based on the product, the market is segmented as tubing, reservoir, infusion sets, and others. Based on the application, the segmentation of the market is into type-I diabetes and type-II diabetes. Based on end user, segmentation of the market is into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings and others.

The insulin pump accessories market has shown a significant evolution over the forecast period. The growth of the infusion pump accessories market is majorly driven by the increase in chronic diseases such as diabetes and gastrointestinal disorders. According to WHO, in 2008, about 347 million people have beed suffering from diabetes. Moreover, in 2013, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), about 384 million people had diabetes, and approximately 592 million people are expected to suffer from diabetes by 2035. Multiple other factors that boost the market growth include a rise in the geriatric population, a surge in demand for a portable insulin pump to minimize hospital expenditure, and increased awareness towards home healthcare. However, rigorous government regulations for the approval of devices and errors occurring while the use of infusion pump accessories has led to many product recalls, which restrict the insulin pump accessories market growth.

