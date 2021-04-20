Intensity-Modulated Proton Therapy Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Key Players are Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Provision Healthcare, Ion Beam Applications S.A. (IBA), Hitachi, Ltd.

“Intensity-Modulated Proton Therapy Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and market data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Intensity-modulated proton therapy (IMPT) is the electromagnetic spatial control of well-circumscribed “pencil beams” of protons of variable energy and intensity. Proton pencil beams take advantage of the charged-particle Bragg peak-the characteristic peak of dose at the end of the range-combined with the modulation of pencil beam variables to create target-local modulations in the dose that achieves the dose objectives. IMPT improves on X-ray intensity-modulated beams (intensity-modulated radiotherapy or volumetric modulated arc therapy) with dose modulation along the beam axis as well as lateral, in-field, dose modulation. The clinical practice of IMPT further improves the healthy tissue vs. target dose differential in comparison with X-rays and thus allows increased target dose with dose reduction elsewhere.

Companies Mentioned:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Provision Healthcare ((ProNova)

Ion Beam Applications S.A. (IBA)

Hitachi, Ltd.

Mevion Medical Systems

ProTom International.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Segmentation Analysis:

The market is categorized based onthe product, application, and end user. Based on the product, the market is segmented as synchrotron type, cyclotron type, synchronous cyclotron type, linear accelerator type. Based on the application,the segmentationof the market is into breast cancer, brain cancer, prostrate cancer, others. Basedon end user,segmentation of the market is intohospitals, proton treatment centers,and others.

The intensity-modulated proton therapymarket has shown a significant evolution over the forecast period.The growth of the intensity-modulated proton therapymarket is majorly driven by the rise in cancer patients’ prevalence, growing awareness among people, improvement in insurance coverage for proton therapy, increase in consumption of tobacco, and surge in demand for proton therapy. According to the WHO, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, and cancer deaths are expected to continue to rise to over 13.1 million by 2030.Excessive tobacco use is associated with an increased risk of several cancers, including lung, oral cavity, pharynx, bladder, esophagus, kidney, liver, stomach, larynx, pancreas, bowel, cervix, leukemia, and ovarian. According to the World Health Organization, in 2015, over 1.1 billion people smoked tobacco, and the number continues to rise. Moreover, technological advancements and an increase in health care expenditure are the other factors fueling the growth of the intensity-modulated proton therapymarket. However, the high treatment cost is a major restraint of the intensity-modulated proton therapymarket.

