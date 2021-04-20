Visual Analytics Market Expected to grow from US$ 2,215.0 million in 2017 to US$ 5,718.6 million by 2025

“Visual Analytics Market” provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. The Visual Analytics Market Report provides a regional analysis of the market. The regional analysis focuses on manufacturers, suppliers, segmentation according to the application, major players, customers, and furthermore. The competitive data type analysis includes capacity, market share, profit margin, market growth, consumer consumption, imports, exports, revenue, etc. Marketing strategies, manufacturing processes, policies, industry chain that are changing the wave of the market are also catered in the report.

The Global Visual Analytics market is expected to grow from US$ 2,215.0 million in 2017 to US$ 5,718.6 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.8% between 2018 and 2025.

Leading Key Players:

Tableau Software, SAP SE, Qlik Technologies, TIBCO Software, ADVIZOR Solutions, SAS Institute, Oracle , MicroStrategy, IBM , Alteryx

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

By Business Function

Sales and Marketing

Operations

Finance

Supply Chain

Information Technology

CRM

Human Resources

Others

