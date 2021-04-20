Balsa Core Materials Market 2021| Competitive Review, Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Balsa core is a broadly used end-grain wood core that exhibits high strength and a high stiffness-to-weight ratio. The material’s benefits are excellent fire resistance, high strength, high-temperature resistance, and enhanced thermal and acoustic insulation. As balsa trees grow rapidly, their core materials are increasingly being used to manufacture boats, transportation, wind turbines, blades, and structural composite panels.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The balsa core materials market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising demand for chemical industry. Moreover, the rising demand for lightweight materials from various end-use industries such as construction and marine, aerospace provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the balsa core materials market. However, volatile prices is projected to hamper the overall growth of the balsa core materials market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Balsa Core Materials Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the balsa core materials market with detailed market segmentation type, application, and geography. The global balsa core materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading balsa core materials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global balsa core materials market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global balsa core materials market is divided into monolayer, and multilayer. On the basis of application, the global balsa core materials market is divided into wind energy, aerospace, marine, transportation, and construction.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global balsa core materials market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The balsa core materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the balsa core materials market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the balsa core materials market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the balsa core materials market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market pl ayers from balsa core materials market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for balsa core materials in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the balsa core materials market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the balsa core materials market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Bcomp Ltd.

Bondi (Shandong) Environmental Material Co. Ltd.

Carbon-Core Corporation

CoreLite Inc.

Diab International AB

Evonik Industries AG

Gurit Holding

I-Core Composites LLC

Nord Compensati Spa

Schweiter Technologies AG

