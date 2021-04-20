Software Development AI Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Facebook, Fair Isaac Corporation, IBM Corporation, Market Growth, Trends, Service, Forecast To 2027

Global Software Development AI Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Software Development AI Market. Rising attention in artificial intelligence, such as expert systems to resolve the project’s problems and make an understandable code format for more uncomplicated leads to the growth of the artificial intelligence market in software development. The Software Development AI market is witnessing growth owing to the reduced time, efforts, and cost of the software application being helped by artificial intelligence.

Global Software Development AI Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. It proclaims the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. AIBrain Inc.

2. Facebook

3. Fair Isaac Corporation

4. IBM Corporation

5. InData Labs

6. Intel Corporation

7. Microsoft

8. NVIDIA Corporation

9. Salesforce.com, Inc.

10. SAP SE

Software Development AI Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Software Development AI Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Software Development AI market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Software Development AI Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Dynamics:

Growth in big data and an increase in digitally connected customers are some of the major factors driving the growth of the software development AI market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of deep learning and NLP technologies in finance is anticipated to boost the growth of the software development AI market.

Market Segmentation:

The global software development AI market is segmented on the basis of programming languages, approaches, application. On the basis of programming language, the market is segmented as python, r, lisp, prolog, java, others. On the basis of approaches, the market is segmented as natural language processing techniques, neural networks, fuzzy logic, ant colony optimization (aco), data mining, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as expert system, project management, others.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Software Development AI Market Landscape

5. Software Development AI Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Software Development AI Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Software Development AI Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Software Development AI Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Software Development AI Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Software Development AI Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Software Development AI Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

