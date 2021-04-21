Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market To Witness Massive Growth | Competitive Outlook By ALE International, Huawei Device Co., Ltd., Mavenir, Nokia

The Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market 2027 by The Insight Partners introduces you to the minute details of the Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market industry shedding light on the ongoing market trends. The report is aimed at providing a comprehensive view of the global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market with detailed segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market is likely to witness robust growth during the forecast period.

Rich communication services or RCS are a set of protocols and advanced messaging standards designed to improve the functionality of a pre-installed messaging application in mobile phones. RCS is expected to completely replace SMS and MMS messaging, with advanced features such as group chats, media sharing, video calls, and location sharing.

Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market – Companies Mentioned:

1. ALE International

2. Huawei Device Co., Ltd.

3. INTEROP TECHNOLOGIES

4. Karix Mobile Pvt. Ltd.

5. Mavenir

6. Nokia

7. Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.

8. SAP

9. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

10. Vodafone group Plc.

The increase in the number of smartphones around the globe is expected to have a positive impact shortly on the market for rich communication services. Increasing smartphone usage increases the demand for messaging communication. Rich communication services offer features such as read receipt and group chat that enhances its users’ messaging experience. Growing smartphones are expected to boost the adoption of RCS messaging services due to such advanced features. Furthermore, the decision of the carrier companies to roll out rich communication services as a software update in the existing smartphones is expected to further fuel the market.

The “Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The rich communication services (RCS) market report aims to provide an overview of the rich communication services (RCS) market with detailed market segmentation by communication type, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global rich communication services (RCS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading rich communication services (RCS) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

