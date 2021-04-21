Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Opportunities by Top Companies : Aidoc, Arterys Inc., Icometrix, IDx Technologies Inc

The artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market was valued at US$ 3,639.02 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 66,811.97 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.0% during 2020–2027.

Artificial intelligence (AI) uses algorithms and software to perform certain tasks without human intervention and instructions. AI represents the integration of technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, reasoning, and perception. It is used in healthcare for approximation of human cognition as well as the analysis of complex medical and diagnostic imaging data. The artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market is driven by the ability of AI to provide improved outcomes; moreover, the growing need to increase coordination between healthcare workforce and patients also supports the market growth. The rise in the importance of Big Data in healthcare, increase in the adoption of precision medicine, and surge in venture capital investments also contribute to the market growth.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011852/

Artificial Intelligence in healthcare is one of the most significant technological advances in medicine thus far. Startups developing AI-driven imaging & diagnostic solutions are the major factors responsible for the growth of the market in the study period. China, the US, and the UK are emerging as a popular hub for healthcare innovations. China-based healthcare AI startups have benefited from the government’s AI-focused development strategy, inspiring investment, and private-public partnerships. Additionally, the British government has announced a National Artificial Intelligence Lab that will collaborate with Britain’s universities and technology companies to research on cancer, dementia, and heart disease. UK-based startups have benefited from the government’s robust library of patient data, as British citizen’s share their anonymous healthcare data with the British National Health Service.

Global Manufacturers of Market Report Are:

General Electric Company

Aidoc

Arterys Inc.

Icometrix

IDx Technologies Inc

MaxQ AI Ltd.

Caption Health, Inc.

Zebra Medical Vision Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Tokyo-based AI Medical Service, the Japanese startup developing the AI-powered technology to detect cancerous lesions from endoscopic footage, announced in October 2019 that it had secured about USD $43 million US (about 4.6 billion yen) in a Series B round. Healthcare analytics firm Tricog has raised USD $10.5 million in a Series B round of funding. Using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the startup helps in the wellness, screening, and diagnosis of acute as well as chronic heart diseases.

In terms of diagnostic tools, the medical imaging tool segment held the largest share of the artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market in 2019; it is expected to continue to be a leader shareholder during the forecast period. The growth is mainly ascribed to the increasing FDA approvals of AI-based medical imaging tools. However, the automated detection system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of these tools in infectious disease diagnostics.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market during the forecast period?

3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market?

4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosismarket across different regions?

5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market?

6. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Checkout Inquiry For Buying or Customization of Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011852/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]