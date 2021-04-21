Dental Practice Management Software Market 2020 : Top Countries Data With Revenue, Top Manufacturers, Market Size And 2027 Forecast Research Report

Dental Practice Management Software Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

The dental practice management software market is expected to reach US$ 4,030.80 million by 2027 from US$ 1,834.80 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Request Exclusive Sample PDF of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002890

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information on the key player’s related business processes that value the market. For future strategies and predictions, we provide a special section regarding the COVID-19 situation.

The List of Companies – Dental Practice Management Software Market:

Carestream Dental, LLC.

Curve Dental, Inc.

Datacon Dental Systems

Epic Systems Corporation

DentiMax

Henry Schein, Inc.

Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.

Gaargle Solutions Inc.

NXGN Management, LLC

Compudent Systems Inc.

One of the sensitive measures for access to dental services and overall dental health is tooth loss. According to a survey by Public Health Systems, the incidence of both partial and complete tooth loss in adults and seniors has declined since the early 1970s. The majority of the patients across the world suffer with tooth loss due to factors such as periodontal diseases, tooth decay, injuries, accidents, and others. The rising prevalence and recurrent nature of dental caries and periodontal disease is increasing the demand for endodontic treatment procedures. As per the World Health Organization, the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017 reported that untreated dental caries in permanent teeth is the most common health condition among the population. It has also been reported that 2.3 billion adults suffer from dental caries of permanent teeth and over 530 million children suffer from dental caries of primary teeth (milk teeth) worldwide. According to the statistics from NHS Digital published in September 2018, the number of hospital admissions for tooth decay in children aged 5–9 years rose from 25,875 in 2015–2016 to 26,111 in 2017–2018. Over 45% of adults in the UK are affected by gum disease, which further leads to periodontal diseases. Even at its mild level, it is likely to affect the patient’s quality of life.

Oral health 2020 of the World Health Organization estimated that around 3.58 billion people across the world suffer from dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth. The organization has also stated that periodontal disease, a prominent cause of tooth loss, was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease on a global scale. Oral health 2020 of the World Health Organization also estimated that 2.4 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and 486 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth across the world. The ACP has estimated that this number is expected to rise over the next two decades due to increasing incidence of cavity and tooth decay. Thus, a high prevalence of dental issues will boost the adoption of dental practice management software by dentists in the coming years.

For More details on “Dental Practice Management Software Market”, visit @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/dental-practice-management-software-market

Dental Practice Management Software Market Segmental Overview:

The report specifically highlights the Dental Practice Management Software Market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

The report specifically highlights the Dental Practice Management Software Market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Dental Practice Management Software Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Our Sample Report Accommodate a Brief Introduction of the research report, TOC, List of Tables and Figures, Competitive Landscape and Geographic Segmentation, Innovation and Future Developments Based on Research Methodology

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Dental Practice Management Software Market Landscape

Dental Practice Management Software Market – Key Market Dynamics

Dental Practice Management Software Market – Global Market Analysis

Dental Practice Management Software Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type

Dental Practice Management Software Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

Dental Practice Management Software Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound

Dental Practice Management Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Dental Practice Management Software Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002890

Reasons to Buy this Report are as follows:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Dental Practice Management Software Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Dental Practice Management Software Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global Dental Practice Management Software Market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]