Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market To 2027 | Cardinal Health, Iba Worldwide, Curium, General Electric, Etc

The global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market expected to be US$ 3,982.11 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 6,683.99 Mn by 2027.

Market Insights

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The chronic diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, chronic lung diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, and chronic kidney disease and other neurological disorders are growing at a rapid rate across the globe. These chronic diseases are the leading cause of deaths. According to the recent statistics of World Health Organization for the year 2019, states that chronic disease contributes approximately 60% of all deaths and 43% of the global burden of disease. It is also expected that by 2020 the incidences of deaths will rise approximately to 73% and the global burden of disease is expected to grow by 60%.

According to the World Health Organization in 2018, cancer was the second leading cause of death across the globe, and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society estimated that in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed.

These chronic diseases need to be examined before the further treatment starts. And the nuclear medicines are used for the diagnosis and examination purposes. Nuclear medicines in PET and SPECT are used for the therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Thus, owing to the increasing incidences of chronic diseases poses several opportunities for the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market to grow during the forecast period.

Global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market, based on the applications, was segmented as, diagnostic applications and therapeutic applications. In 2018, the diagnostic applications segment held a largest market share of 70.6% of the radiopharmaceuticals market, by applications. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to availability of diagnostic devices and ease offered by these devices for diagnosis of various disorders. Moreover, increasing incidences of cardiac diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders are expected to fuel the demand for better diagnosis of these disorders. Also, nuclear medicine provide better diagnostic information about the functioning of a specific organ, as it uses radiation. Hence, owing to the above statements, this segment is also anticipated to witness the growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

The market for nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, alpha radioimmunotherapy-based targeted oncology treatment and advancement in imaging technologies using radiopharmaceuticals play vital role in the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market. However, the restraints such as short shelf-life of radiopharmaceuticals and availability of substitutes of radiopharmaceuticals are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Leading Providers:

Cardinal Health IBA Worldwide Curium GENERAL ELECTRIC Bayer AG Positron Corporation NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd. Bracco Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc. Advanced Accelerator Applications

Application Insights:

