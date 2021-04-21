Automotive Weather-Strip Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2021-2027

The Automotive Weather-Strip Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Weather-Strip market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Automotive Weather-Strip market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Weather-Strip market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Automotive Weather-Strip market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automotive Weather-Strip companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

1. Continental AG

2. Dana Holding Corporation

3. Hutchinson SA

4. Cooper Standard Holding Inc.

5. Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

6. Federal Mogul Corporation

7. Sumitomo riko co. Ltd.

8. Trelleborg AB

9. NOK Corporation

10. AB SKF

The automotive industry is rapidly escalating in terms of production as well as sales. The increasing demand from the consumers across the globe is triggering the automobile manufacturers to procure increased number of components from the component manufacturers. This factor is heavily driving the automotive weather-strips market in the current scenario. Additionally, the emergence of several tier 2 companies which offers manufacturing of weather-strips with high-quality materials is also boosting the procurement of the same, thereby, catalyzing the growth of the automotive weather-strip market. One of the key trends prevailing among automobile manufacturers across the globe is the demand for lightweight materials. The automotive weather-strip manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on developing weather-strips from a lightweight material, which is facilitating in gaining traction from the automotive OEMs. The development of lightweight weather-strips for automobiles is accentuating the automotive weather-strip market in the current scenario.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Weather-Strip Market Landscape Automotive Weather-Strip Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Weather-Strip Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Weather-Strip Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Automotive Weather-Strip Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automotive Weather-Strip Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Automotive Weather-Strip Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Weather-Strip Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

