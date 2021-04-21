Mobile Ticketing Market Global Demand and Emerging Trends by 2027 – Aventus, AXS, Blocktix, Crypto Tickets, DICE, FanDragon, Footies, GUTS Tickets, OARO, SKIDATA, Tixserve

“Mobile Ticketing Industry Report″ is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential. The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative of Mobile Ticketing Market.

Mobile ticketing is the purchase of admission to events via a mobile device, which includes the delivery of digital tickets. The tickets are purchased through SMS messaging and apps and traditional avenues such as over the phone or via a vendor website. It surges the probability of consumer spending on mobile ticketing applications for numerous purposes, such as bus tickets, flight tickets, and movie tickets, leading to greater potential sales of mobile ticketing applications. It offers users the option of buying tickets for single or multiple fares. Thus, these above factors have led to the swift growth of

The growing demand for mobile ticketing from sports, entertainment, and tourism industries drives the growth of the mobile ticketing market. However, the high initial cost may restrain the development of the mobile ticketing market. Furthermore, the increased number of cashless

Key Players Influencing the Market

Aventus

AXS

Blocktix

Crypto Tickets

DICE

FanDragon Technologies, Inc.

Footies (TechFinancials)

GUTS Tickets

OARO

SKIDATA

Tixserve Limited

The global mobile ticketing market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as mobile ticketing application and SMS mobile ticketing. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as OCR (Optical Character Recognition), 2D Barcode, and NFC Technology. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as travel tickets, entertainment tickets, hotels booking, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Mobile Ticketing market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Mobile Ticketing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Mobile Ticketing Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Mobile Ticketing Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Mobile Ticketing Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Mobile Ticketing Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

