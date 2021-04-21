Enterprise Architecture Software Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast to 2027

Enterprise architecture software is an useful tool the helps organizations in creating a conceptual blueprint of their present and future state. Capability mapping, idea management, project management, modeling & simulation, transformation road mapping, and risk assessment are some of the key capabilities offered by enterprise architecture software solutions. Enterprise architecture is also defined as a strategic discipline that is majorly aimed at giving structure to an organization. This software allows enterprises in creating a sustainable organization which can efficiently achieve its current as well as future business objectives.

The growing adoption of digital solutions to enable digital transformation in industries worldwide is driving the demand for enterprise architecture software market. However, lack of awareness about key benefits offered by these software solutions may act as hindering factors for the growth of the market. Despite some limiting factors, the rising adoption of cloud based solutions among large, small and medium sized enterprises is expected to offer ample growth opportunities to market players. The scalability, easy deployment, enhanced security, and affordability of cloud-based solutions are some of key advantages that are expected to boost the adoption of cloud based solutions among enterprises in the coming years.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Avolution

2. Ardoq AS

3. BiZZdesign

4. BOC Products & Services AG

5. erwin, Inc.

6. MEGA International

7. Orbus Software

8. Planview, Inc.

9. QualiWare

10. Sparx Systems Pty Ltd.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Enterprise Architecture Software market.

The research on the Enterprise Architecture Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor's methodologies. The research also segments the Enterprise Architecture Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Enterprise Architecture Software market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Enterprise Architecture Software market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

