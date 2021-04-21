Data Visualization Platform Market Future Outlook By 2027 – Dundas Data Visualization Hitachi Vantara, InetSoft Technology Corp., Information Builders, Microsoft Corporation

Data Visualization Platform Market report comprises of data that can be quite essential when it comes to dominate the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. The statistics are represented in graphical format in this Data Visualization Platform Market report for a clear understanding on facts and figures. The report provides you the insights which help you have a more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may impinge on the ICT industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best way. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are mentioned in the report.

The data visualization platform provides graphic representation of data useful in various aspect of organizational functions. Data visualization eases the understanding of the big as well as small data through detection of patterns and trends. High growth in big data and inclusion of data analytics in industries is rapidly increasing the adoption of data visualization platform. Small and medium sized enterprise are increasingly exploiting data-analytics for their growth. North America region is expected to attain massive growth in the coming years on account of increased data generation among small and medium firms.

Global Data Visualization Platform Market – Companies Mentioned

Dundas Data Visualization

Hitachi Vantara

InetSoft Technology Corp.

Information Builders

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

com

SAP SE

TIBCO Software

The data visualization platform market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing adoption of cloud coupled with the robust growth of advanced analytics. Additionally, increased focus on data-driven decisions by the businesses is further propelling the growth of the data visualization platform market. However, lack of technical skills is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, growing popularity of business intelligence is expected to create significant opportunities for the players active in the data visualization platform market.

The “Global Data Visualization Platform Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of data visualization platform market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organizational department, industry vertical, and geography. The global data visualization platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading data visualization platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

