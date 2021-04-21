Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market is Thriving US$ 1032.4 Mn by 2025 by Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, Syneron Medical Ltd., Energist Ltd., Medtronic, biolitec AG, Miravass

The global varicose veins treatment devices market accounted to US$ 512.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1032.4 Mn by 2025.

The disease is highly prevalent among the adult population worldwide generating sustainable burden of the global healthcare spending. The increasing incidence of the venous diseases such as varicose veins can thus increase the growth of global varicose veins treatment market. According to the American Society for Vascular Surgery (ASVS) 2015, at least 20 to 25 million Americans have varicose veins. Statistics further show that 17% of men and 33% of women have varicose veins. In fact, more people are unable to work due to vein disorders than due to arterial disease. According to a survey report published by Sigvaris, in industrialized countries, over 30% of women and about 10% of men consult physicians for venous signs and symptoms of the legs.

The Insight Partners proclaims a new addition of comprehensive analysis titled as, Varicose Veins Treatment Devices market to its extensive repository. Objectives of this research document are to provide a detailed description of recent trends, technological advancements, and various platforms which are beneficial to improve the performance of the companies. The primary and secondary research techniques have been used to analyze the data, which helps to make informative decisions in the businesses.

Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market Top Leading Vendors:-

Alma Lasers

AngioDynamics

VVT Med

F care systems

Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Energist Ltd.

Medtronic

biolitec AG

Miravass

VARICOSE VEINS TREATMENT DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Ablation Devices Laser Ablation Devices Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Surgical Instruments

By Treatment

Endovenous Ablation

Injection Sclerotherapy

Surgical Ligation

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Efficiency, optimization, speed and timing were always crucial in logistics and transportation. Today, amid a series of rapid developments and an increasingly digital environment where digital conversions affect the next industry revolution, known as Industry 4.0, it is even more so.

