Biodegradable Stents Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By ELLA – CS, s.r.o., Abbott, Kyoto Medical Corporation, Biotronik

Stent is referred to as a device that is inserted into internal duct or a blood vessel to inflate the vessel and avoid blockage of arteries. These stents are also known as bioabsorbable stents. They are tiny and expandable mesh tubes that hold arteries open and help treat coronary and peripheral artery diseases. Biodegradable stents are manufactured from material which has dissolving properties, so over the period these stents are easily absorbed in body. Biodegradable stents available in market mainly in two types of material polymeric stents, metallic stents.

The biodegradable stents market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing prevalence of coronary and peripheral artery diseases, and growing preference of patients for minimally invasive therapies is the major driving factor for the growth of bioabsorbable stents market. Aging population around world is attributed to growth of biodegradable stents market. On other hand, increasing applications of the biodegradable stents are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Elixir Medical Corporation, ELLA – CS, s.r.o., Abbott, Kyoto Medical Corporation, Biotronik, Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, STENTYS SA and Arterius.

The “Global Biodegradable Stents Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global biodegradable stents market with detailed market segmentation by material, absorption rate, end-users, and geography. The global biodegradable stents market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biodegradable stents market based on material, Application, absorption rate, and end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall biodegradable stents market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

