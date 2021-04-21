Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Nova Biomedical, Erba Mannheim, Medica Corporation., Inova Diagnostics

Blood gas analyzers and electrolyte analyzers are sued to measure parameters of combinations of pH, blood gas, electrolytes, and metabolites from whole blood samples. It also measures the pressure of carbon dioxide and oxygen present in the blood. The pressure of carbon dioxide helps in accessing the efficiency of acid elimination in the body, and the pressure of oxygen measures the oxygen absorption efficiency of the body. While electrolytes analyzers measure electrolytes such as calcium, chloride ions, sodium, and bicarbonate ions. This analysis of the blood sample helps to detect medical conditions such as kidney failure, heart failure, uncontrolled diabetes, hemorrhage, shock, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, Growing number of patients being treated in ICUs, NICUs, and emergency departments, and Rising geriatric population should also accelerate the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market. Increase the investment in R&D by dominant players for the development of new innovation and growth in demand from emerging countries are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market.

Radiometer India, Abbott., Nova Biomedical, Erba Mannheim, Medica Corporation., Inova Diagnostics, OPTI Medical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG,, Samsung Medison Co., and Ltd.McKesson Corporation, among others.

The “Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market with detailed market segmentation by product, end-users, and geography. The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market is segmented on the basis of product, and end users. The product segment includes, i-STAT blood gas analyzer, ePOC blood gas analyzer, GEM premier blood gas analyzer, ABL flex blood gas analyzer, Cobas blood gas analyzer, RAPID series blood gas analyzer, and other blood gas analyzer. Based on end users, the market is classified as, hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics.

