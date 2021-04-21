Surgical Microscopes Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Olympus Corporation, Novartis AG, Topcon Corporation

The global surgical microscopes market is expected to reach US$ 1,452.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 578.5 Mn in 2017. The surgical microscopes market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2018-2025.

Surgical microscopes market is segmented by type, application and end user. Global surgical microscopes market, based on the type was segmented into wall mounted, table top, ceiling mounted, and on casters. The surgical microscopes market, based on application was segmented into oncology, urology, ophthalmology, gynecology, plastic & reconstructive surgeries, dentistry, ENT surgeries, neurosurgery & spine surgery. Based on end user, the global surgical microscopes market was segmented into hospitals and outpatient facilities.

Surgical microscopes also referred to as operating microscopes are optical microscopes that are specifically designed for their use in surgical setting. These microscopes are typically designed to perform microsurgical techniques. The use of these microscopes are found in various medical verticals that includes dentistry, ophthalmic surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgeries, cancer surgeries, ENT surgery, urology and others. The bright field and fluorescence microscope used in microsurgeries and other minimally invasive surgical procedures offers a clear view of the inaccessible and small parts of the human body to the surgeons that are otherwise not visible through a naked eye.

Global Manufacturers of Market Report Are:

Olympus Corporation

Novartis AG

Topcon Corporation

Leica Microsystems

Haag Streit Holding AG

Alltian (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd.

Keyence Corporation

ARI Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the surgical microscopes market by type, application, end user and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The report analyzes factors affecting surgical microscopes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key surgical microscopes manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

