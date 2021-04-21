Surgical Loupes Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By ErgonoptiX, L.A. Lens, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Net32 Inc

Surgeons in many specialties commonly use loupes when doing surgery on delicate structures. Multiple magnification powers are available. Surgical loupes are most commonly used in otolaryngology, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopedic surgery and vascular surgery.

The market of surgical loupes market is expected to be majorly driven by rising prevalence and incidence of musculoskeletal disorders in the global population. In addition, various technological developments, growing application of surgical loupes in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to be a major opportunity for players in the global surgical loupes market.

The global surgical loupes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Enova Illumination, Xenosys, Surgitel (a division of General Scientific Corporation), PeriOptix, Inc. (Den-Mat Holdings, LLC.), ErgonoptiX, L.A. Lens, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Net32 Inc, Virtual Scientific, Keeler Ltd

The global surgical loupes market is segmented on the basis of product type, modality and geography. The product type segment is segmented into prismatic loupes and galilean loupes. Based on modality, the market is segmented as, head band mounted loupes and clip on loupes. Based on end user, the market is segmented into dental and surgical.

The surgical loupes market is segmented by five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

