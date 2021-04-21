Cochlear Implants Market 2020 : Top Countries Data With Revenue, Top Manufacturers, Market Size And 2027 Forecast Research Report

Cochlear Implants Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

The global cochlear implants market accounted to US$ 1,510.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,124.1 Mn by 2027.

The List of Companies – Cochlear Implants Market:

Cochlear Ltd.

MED-EL

Sonova

Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Medtronic

Demant A/S

Starkey

WIDEX A/S

Amplifon

GN Hearing A/S

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market, and it is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The growth is contributed majorly by driving factors such as a significant rise in the prevalence of hearing disabilities across the countries, rise in the government support for the hearing care. In addition, the market players are also supporting hearing care in the countries through creating awareness and various initiatives.

Type of Fitting Insights:

The cochlear implants market by type of fitting is segmented into unilateral cochlear implantation, bilateral cochlear implantation. In 2018, the Unilateral Implantation segment held the largest market share of 55.7% of the cochlear implants market, by type of fitting. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as unilateral cochlear implantation restores hearing and promotes auditory development. Moreover, the bilateral cochlear implantation segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 12.4% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027, owing to the rising demand for the bilateral cochlear implantation.

Strategic Insights:

Product launches and up gradation was observed as the most adopted strategy in global cochlear implants industry. For instance, in January 2019, Starkey Hearing Technologies is thrilled to introduce a product that can help give millions of people, their families, and caregivers peace of mind. Fall Alert, a revolutionary feature of Livio AI, can detect falls and send alert messages to selected contacts. Starkey Hearing Technologies incorporated significant new inventions to avoid false-positives and flag only true falls. Thus, such product up gradations is likely to boost up the growth of its own and is likely to contribute to the market growth in the coming future.

Cochlear Implants Market Segmental Overview:

The report specifically highlights the Cochlear Implants Market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Cochlear Implants Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

