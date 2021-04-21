Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market Growth Insights, Sales Projection, Future Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Size Value and Share Analysis By 2027

Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

The global micro-electronic medical implants market is expected to reach US$ 59,561.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 27,461.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019-2027.

Medtronic

Abbott (St. Jude Medical, Inc.)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

BIOTRONIK, Inc.

NeuroPace, Inc.

Sonova

LivaNova PLC

Cochlear, Ltd.

ABIOMED

The Asia Pacific micro-electronic medical implants market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to higher number of research & development and increasing investments on micro-electronic medical implants development.

The micro-electronic medical implants market by product is segmented into pacemakers & defibrillators, neurostimulators, implantable drug pumps, cochlear implants, ocular implants, retinal implants, and others. In 2018, the pacemakers and defibrillators segment held a largest market share of 32.0% of the micro-electronic medical implants market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and rise in cardiac-implant procedures. On the other hand, the cochlear implants segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 10.1% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the rising demand of products and technological development in hearing aids and implant technology.

The global micro-electronic medical implants market on the basis of technology is segmented into radiofrequency, sensors and others. The radiofrequency segment is expected to dominate the market as this technology is primarily used in majority of the wireless implants to transmit signals to and fro outside the body. Moreover, the RF technology also helps researchers and clinicians to easily monitor the abnormalities in body as well as capture physiological data. Additionally, the similar segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth in the global micro-electronic medical implants market witnessing a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019-2027 over the forecast years.

The global micro-electronic medical implants market based on material is segmented into metals, polymers and ceramics. In 2018, the metals segment held a largest market share of 64.3% of the micro-electronic medical implants market, by material. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as metals and metal alloys are the most preferred material used to construct micro-electronic medical implants due to their properties corrosion resistance, radiopacity, and several other electrical properties. The segment is also likely to witness the fast growth exhibiting a robust CAGR of 9.7% in the coming years.

In 2018, the cardiology segment held a largest market share of 41.1% of the micro-electronic medical implants market, by application. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 due to the increasing adoption of pacemakers, implantable heart pumps, cardioverter defibrillators. Moreover, the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases are also expected to be responsible for the dominant share of the market in the coming years.

The micro-electronic medical implants market based on end user is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others. In 2018, the hospitals segment held a largest market share of 44.7% of the micro-electronic medical implants market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 due to the increasing number of cardiac surgeries done in the hospitals as the primary healthcare system and increasing adoption of new technology devices in the hospitals.

To comprehend global Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market Landscape

Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market – Key Market Dynamics

Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market – Global Market Analysis

Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type

Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound

Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

