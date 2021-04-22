Metallic Pigments Market 2021: Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Metallic pigments refer to materials that enhance the appearance or impact the color of the substrate on which they are applied. The metallic pigments consists of gold, zinc, aluminum, stainless steel, nickel and special effect pigments. They are used as anticorrosion, heat resistant, reflective and conductive coatings in the coating industry. The metallic pigment create a good range of colors in coating applications.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012857/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rise in infrastructure projects that supports the paints & coatings industry supports the demand for metallic pigments market. Besides this, an upsurge in industrialization, changing lifestyle pattern and population growth that leads to rapid construction activities, also drives the demand for metallic pigments market. However, high price of raw materials and surging costs of precious metals restrict the market for metallic pigments. The increase in demand for aluminum products from the coating additive & automotive industry is expected to boost the demand for metallic pigments market in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Metallic Pigments Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the metallic pigments market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global metallic pigments market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading metallic pigments market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global metallic pigments market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the metallic pigments market is segmented into copper, aluminum, bronze, stainless steel, zinc, nickel, gold and others. The market as per application is bifurcated into paints & coatings, printing inks, cosmetics & personal care, plastics, chemicals and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global metallic pigments market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The metallic pigments market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the metallic pigments market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the metallic pigments market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the metallic pigments market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from metallic pigments market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for metallic pigments market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the metallic pigments market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the metallic pigments market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Altana AG

Carl Schlenk AG

Coprabel

Ecopoxy

Geotech

Laticrete International Inc.

Seawhite of Brighton Ltd.

Silberline Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Sun Chemical

Torginol

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00012857/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]