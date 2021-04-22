Photocatalytic Coating Market 2021: Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The photocatalytic coating products are the result of the photocatalysis reaction. Photocatalysis refers to the acceleration of the photoreaction that takes place in the presence of a catalyst. The light is absorbed by an adsorbed substrate. In photo-general catalysis, the photocatalytic activity depends on the ability of the catalyst to create electron-hole pairs that end up generating free radicals that undergo a secondary reaction. A photocatalytic coating has the ability to maintain itself on the surface on which it is applied and helps in getting rid of the accumulated dirt on the surface.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increase use of the photocatalytic coating in building construction drives the market for the photocatalytic coating market. Besides this, the environment-friendly nature of photocatalytic coating also supports market growth. However, the inefficient exploitation of the visible light and low adsorption capacity for hydrophobic contaminants hampers the fruitful growth of the photocatalytic coating market. Rise in R&D in increasing the efficiency of TiO2 is expected to bolster well the demand for photocatalytic coating in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Photocatalytic Coating Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the photocatalytic coating market with detailed market segmentation by material, type, application and geography. The global photocatalytic coating market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading photocatalytic coating market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global photocatalytic coating market is segmented on the basis of material, type and application. On the basis of material, the photocatalytic coating market is segmented into titanium dioxide and zinc oxide. As per type the photocatalytic coating market is broken into >10 nm, 10-20nm, 20-30nm and >30 nm. The market as per application is bifurcated into self-cleaning, air purification, water purification and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global photocatalytic coating market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The photocatalytic coating market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the photocatalytic coating market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the photocatalytic coating market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the photocatalytic coating market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from photocatalytic coating market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for photocatalytic coating market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the photocatalytic coating market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the photocatalytic coating market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF SE

Green Millennium

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.

JSR Corporation

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

Nanoptek Corp.

Osaka Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd.

Saint Gobain

Showa Denko K.K.

TOTO Corporation

