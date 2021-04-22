Global Roofing Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Key Drivers, Business Strategy, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The Roofing Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Roofing market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Roofing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Roofing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Roofing market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Roofing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

1. Owens Corning

2. Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway)

3. Atlas Roofing Corporation

4. The Dow Chemical Company

5. Saint-Gobain S.A.

6. Wienerberger AG

7. Duro-Last, Inc.

8. Etex

9. Carlisle Companies Inc.

10. Eagle Roofing

Roofing or roof is an uppermost cover of building provide protection from direct effects of climate like rain, heat, snow. Constructed from different types of material depending upon their properties such as life span, weight, aesthetic and many more. Construction of buildings is increasing day-by-day and leading to urbanization, which in result there is a growing demand for more roofing materials.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Roofing market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Roofing market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Roofing Market Landscape Roofing Market – Key Market Dynamics Roofing Market – Global Market Analysis Roofing Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Roofing Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Roofing Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Roofing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Roofing Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

