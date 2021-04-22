Connected Street Light Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Connected street lights are used to enhance the road safety for public and saves energy upto 50%. Deployment of connected street lights reduces maintenance costs as these are managed remotely and securely while eradicating need of human power. Connected street lighting also helps in controlling level of carbon dioxide emission in environment.

The connected street light market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions in developing countries due to increasing concern towards environment safety. Increasing Governmental focus on implementing solar-powered lighting is anticipated to provide large opportunities to the players operating in the connected street light market.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

Cisco Inc.

Dimonoff Inc.

Engo Planet Inc.

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LonMark International

OSRAM GmbH

Silver Spring Networks.

industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Connected Street Light market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Connected Street Light market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Connected Street Light industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Connected Street Light market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Connected Street Light market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Connected Street Light Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

