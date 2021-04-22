Data Analytics in Transportation Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Growth Analysis, Applications and Forecast to 2027

Data Analytics in transportation helps in fetching all the data associated with transportation and provides insights to take required actions. The data analytics provides high-performance reporting and analysis tools for measuring the overall performance of transport logistics. Some of the significant drivers of data analytics in the transportation market are ongoing urbanization, and globalization, increasing awareness among travelers to efficiently monitor, manage, and modernize their travel.

The high installation cost and slow growth of infrastructure are the factors which may hamper the data analytics in the transportation market. However, the mounting demand of smart vehicles on smart roads which lead towards the enhancement in communication facilities, better safety, and advanced infrastructure are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for data analytics in transportation market in the forecast period.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

Cellint

Cubic Corporation

Deltion, Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Co.

IBM Corporation

Inrix, Inc.

Kapsch AG

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Data Analytics in Transportation market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Data Analytics in Transportation market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Data Analytics in Transportation industries.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Data Analytics in Transportation market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor's methodologies. The research also segments the Data Analytics in Transportation market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Data Analytics in Transportation Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

