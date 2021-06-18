Wireless Power Transmission Market 2021 Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2027

MarketDigits forecasts the Wireless Power Transmission Market to grow from USD XX billion in 2020 to USD 11.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 23.2% between 2021 and 2027.

Latest added Wireless Power Transmission Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Energous, WiTricity, Fulton Innovations, Humavox, Murata Manufacturing, Wi-Charge, Ossia, Inc., UBeam, PowerbyProxi, Philips, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Qualcomm Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., TDK Corporation, WiTricity Corporation, Integrated Device Technology. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Wireless Power Transmission Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Wireless Power Transmission Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The key factors driving the growth of the market include the convenience offered by and consumer preference for wireless connectivity and need for effective charging systems. However, the impact of uncertified and non-standardized products on the industry coherence leads to poor user experience and high cost of wireless power transmission technology-based devices are the key restraining factors for market growth.

Wireless power transmission market for inductive technology to hold largest share of the market during forecast period

Currently, wireless power transmission is based on the two technologies; inductive and magnetic resonance. Inductive technology has almost commoditized in the wireless power transmission market, especially for the consumer electronics applications; therefore, held the largest market share in 2016. Smartphones, tablets, wearable devices are some key applications of the inductive wireless power transmission. On the other hand, magnetic resonance technology is yet to mainstream.

Wireless power transmission market for smartphones receiver application to hold largest size of wireless power transmission technology from 2020 to 2027

Smartphones is the largest receiver application for wireless power transmission technology owing to the adoption of inductive wireless power transmission in various smartphones in the past years. Samsung Galaxy Series, Motorola Droid phones, and Google Nexus phones are some notable smartphones, which have wireless charging capabilities. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) has a major product portfolio of smartphones integrated with wireless charging receiver capabilities.

Wireless power transmission market in APAC to hold the largest share of the market during forecast period

APAC is considered as the manufacturing hub for consumer electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable devices. It’s huge population and rapid urbanization in the past has led to the significant demand for devices. Thus, the presence of large consumer electronics industries in the counties such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea has attributed to the huge market size of the APAC region in the global wireless power transmission technology market.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Convenience offered by and consumer preference for the wireless connectivity

Currently, wireless connectivity technologies are being adopted at a high rate. The user wants to get rid of the wired connectivity because of its complexity. Nowadays, consumers expect robust wireless services everywhere including smartphones, notebooks, MP3 players, and digital cameras. Wireless connectivity offers users the freedom of mobility, quick and easy accordance, and handy operations which is why the wireless charging technology is highly deployed in consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. This increasing “go-wireless” tendency of consumers is driving the market for the wireless power transmission technology. Many companies are providing wireless charging-enabled devices that are user friendly, cost effective, and has lifespan of 10 to 15 years. This results into the increasing demand for these devices in the market.

Restraint: Impact of uncertified and non-standardized products on the industry coherence leads to poor user experience

The wireless power transmission technology has become crucially important nowadays due to its successful implementation into consumer electronic products. Thus, to fulfil the increasing demand, various players, including start-up companies along with their innovative ideas, are entering the market to offer the wireless power transmission technology. This increases competitive pressures among the suppliers of wireless power transmission technology-based products. It is challenging for the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and Airfuel Alliance to bring small- and mid-sized suppliers of wireless charging products under their umbrella. Asto gain the competitive advantage, some manufacturers are launching the non-standardized and uncertified products (Qi/Rezence), at a lower cost compared to the standardized and certified products. However, the quality of these non-standardized and non-certified products is not guaranteed, and safety issue is also the main concern in these products Thus, the introduction of such uncertified products hinders the growth of the market for wireless power transmission technology.

Opportunity: Wireless power transmission in robotics (drones)

The wireless power transmission technology has been used for the research and development of mini and micro robots for wireless power transfer. Several research programs pertaining to wireless powered-drones are taking place. A transmitting coil is expected to transmit power at a higher frequency, which would be received by the receiver in robots. Imperial College of London has successfully demonstrated the wireless-powered drone which is likely to operate above five inch of wireless power transmitter. ZiiEnergy, Inc. (U.S.) developing the wireless drone receiver which works on Open Dots Alliance (ODA) standards and can deliver 45 watts of power to drones.

Challenge: Tradeoff between transmission range, efficiency, and safety of the wireless power system

The wireless power transmission technology is witnessing high growth in consumer electronics applications. It can charge various devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. However, the wireless power transmission technology currently faces some limitations. The transmission range of wireless power transmission through electromagnetic induction and or by magnetic resonance technique is limited. This limitation of the range poses a serious challenge for the manufacturers. The efficiency of the power is inversely proportional to the distance between the transmitter and receiver. Safety issue is also the main concern for the wireless transmission market as strong electromagnetic fields may harm the biological environment. Every year, many start-ups companies enter this market, do their research activities, develop product prototypes, make the announcement of their products, and at the end, they fail to launch these products. Safety and efficiency issues make them impossible to go ahead in this market.

Scope of Report:

This research report categorizes the global wireless power transmission market on the basis of technology, implementation, receiver application, transmitter application, and geography.

Wireless Power Transmission Market By Technology:

Near-Field Technology Inductive Magnetic Resonance Capacitive Coupling/Conductive

Far-Field Technology Microwave/RF Laser/Infrared



Wireless Power Transmission Market By Implementation:

Integrated

Aftermarket

Wireless Power Transmission Market By Receiver Application:

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Electronics

Notebooks

Other Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicle Charging

Industrial

Wireless Power Transmission Market By Transmitter Application:

Standalone Chargers

Automotive (In Vehicle)

Electric Vehicle Charging

Furniture

Industrial

Wireless Power Transmission Market By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Players

As of 2016, Texas Instruments, Inc. (US), Qualcomm, Inc. (US), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (US), Semtech Corp. (US), Toshiba Corp. (Japan), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), and Rohm Co., Ltd. (Japan) were the major players in the wireless power transmission market.

Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.) is one of the most prominent semiconductor companies and, thus, it ranked first in the component supplier list for wireless power transmission technology. The company has a broad product portfolio of wireless power transmitter and receiver ICs and modules, ranging from low to high power requirements. The company is focusing on the different applications such as wearables, smart phones, automotive, industrial, and medical. Thus, with the robust R7D activities and large geographical coverage, Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.) is expected to remain a key ICs supplier in the wireless power transmission technology market.

Key Developments

In February 2017, WiTricity Corp. announced a collaboration with Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. (Japan) for the wireless charging of electrical vehicles. This will help the company focus on the integrating their wireless charging technology into electric vehicles.

In January 2017, Dell, Inc. (U.S.) launched the magnetic resonance technology based wireless charging notebook. The company has integrated the WiTricity wireless charging technology in the notebook.

In November 2016, PowerbyProxi Ltd. launched the Proxi-Module 100W modular wireless power system. It is specially designed for industrial applications such as transferring power across rotating or vibrating joints, in between hot swap connectors to transfer power, and to transfer power in hazardous and dusty environments.

Some of the features of this Wireless Power Transmission Market report:

Market size estimates: Wireless Power Transmission market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2027) by end use and use industry.

Wireless Power Transmission market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2027) by end use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Wireless Power Transmission market size by application and headset in terms of value and volume shipment.

Wireless Power Transmission market size by application and headset in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Wireless Power Transmission market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Wireless Power Transmission market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the Wireless Power Transmission market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the Wireless Power Transmission market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the Wireless Power Transmission market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the Wireless Power Transmission market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

