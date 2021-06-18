Cloud-native Application Market 2021 Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2027

The Cloud-native Application market size is estimated to grow from USD XX Million in 2020 to USD XX Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

This report studies the Cloud-native Application Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Cloud-native Application Market, By Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), Application (Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication) – Global Forecast to 2027

Cloud-native applications are a collection of small, independent, and loosely coupled services. They are designed to deliver well-recognized business value, like the ability to rapidly incorporate user feedback for continuous improvement. In short, cloud-native app development is a way to speed up how you build new applications, optimize existing ones, and connect them all. Its goal is to deliver apps users want at the pace a business needs.

But what about the “cloud” in cloud-native applications? If an app is “cloud-native,” it’s specifically designed to provide a consistent development and automated management experience across private, public, and hybrid clouds. Organizations adopt cloud computing to increase the scalability and availability of apps. These benefits are achieved through self-service and on-demand provisioning of resources, as well as automating the application life cycle from development to production.

But to fully utilize these benefits, a new form of application development is needed.

Cloud-native development is just that—an approach to building and updating apps quickly, while improving quality and reducing risk. More specifically, it’s a way to build and run responsive, scalable, and fault-tolerant apps anywhere—be it in public, private, or hybrid clouds.

Cloud-native Application Market Scope and Market Size

Cloud-native Application market is segmented by region and further by types, application and region. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Cloud-native Application market segmentation by component, types, technology, application, deployment mode, industry vertical and region

Major Classifications are as follows:

Cloud-native Application Market: By Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Cloud-native Application Market: By Application

Manufacturing

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Telecommunications

Others

Cloud-native Application Market: By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

Cloud-native Application Market: By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, and healthcare industries command major share in Cloud-native Application market. The Cloud-native Application market is segmented by types, application and region. Key players/manufacturers: Accenture, Capgemini, IBM, Nokia, Onica, Microsoft Azure, Google, Oracle, SAP, Symantec, VMWare, Salesforce, HCL, Amadeus, Pivotal, AWS among others.

