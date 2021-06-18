Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market 2021 Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2027

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market is expected to be valued at USD XX Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10,573.3 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 38.46% during the forecast period.

Latest added Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Alphabet Inc., Audi AG, BMW AG, Daimler AG, Didi Chuxing, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Harman International Industries, Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Tesla, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Uber Technologies, Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, and Xilinx. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-automotive-market/sample/

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size, By Component (Software, Hardware, Service), Technology (Computer Vision, Context Awareness, Deep Learning), Process (Data Mining, Image/Signal Recognition) and Application: Global Forecast 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Purchase Full Report @ https://marketdigits.com/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-automotive-market/buy/

The base year considered for the study is 2020, and the forecast of the market size has been provided for the period between 2021 and 2027.

Objective of the Study:

To define and describe the automotive AI market on the basis of offering, technology, process, application, and geography

To forecast the market size of the various segments with respect to 4 main geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies,2 along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, contracts, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research & developments in the automotive AI market

To benchmark players within the market using the Competitive Leadership mapping, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy.

Research Methodology:

This study incorporates the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Factiva, and OneSource, to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the automotive AI market. The primary sources mainly comprise several industry experts from core and related industries, along with preferred suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, reimbursement providers, technology developers, alliances, standards, and certification organizations related to all the phases of this industry’s value chain. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the size of the automotive AI market and to estimate the size of the other dependent sub-markets. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and sub-segments, which have been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key people such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The market breakdown and data triangulation procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments. The breakdown of profiles of primary respondents has been depicted in the figure below:

Scope of the Report:

Key Target Audience:

Semiconductor companies

Technology providers

Universities and research organizations

System integrators

AI solution providers

AI platform providers

Cloud service providers

Technology providers

AI system providers

Universities and research organizations

Investors and venture capitalists

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments the automotive AI market into the following subsegments.

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

By Technology:

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Context Awareness

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

By Process:

Signal Recognition

Image Recognition

Data Mining

By Application:

Human–Machine Interface

Semi-autonomous Driving

Autonomous Driving

By Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

Available Customizations:

Analysis of the industries in the automotive AI market in different geographical regions. Customization can be provided on country-wise analysis of the automotive AI market with respect to industries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to 5)

Get more insight on other verticals of Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports & Consulting

The increasing government regulations for vehicle safety, growing adoption of ADAS technology by OEMs, and rising demand for enhanced user experience play a significant role in the growth of the automotive AI market.

The automotive AI market, in this report, has been segmented on the basis of offering, technology, process, application, and region. On the basis of offering, the automotive AI market is segmented into hardware and software. Companies such as Alphabet Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), and Intel Corporation (US) are among the frontrunners in the development of AI software for the automotive industry.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into deep learning, machine learning, context awareness, computer vision, and natural language processing. Deep learning technology is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing technology. Many companies are investing in the development of self-driving cars in which the deep learning technology is used for image processing, speech recognition, and data analysis. For instance, Google is heavily investing in autonomous vehicles through its spin-off Waymo and has an active system integrated into its self-driving vehicle with the deep learning technology to detect pedestrians in different situations.

The automotive artificial intelligence market, on the basis of process, is segmented into signal recognition, image recognition, and data mining. Data is collected from different sensors used in a semi-autonomous or autonomous vehicle, which can be used to train the vehicle to detect or recognize images, obstacles, and various scenarios one might encounter behind the wheel. Due to the huge volumes of data generated and processed in a vehicle, data mining is expected to be the fastest-growing process in the automotive AI market.

automotive artificial intelligence market is segmented by application into human machine interface, semi-autonomous driving, and autonomous driving. Automotive HMI has evolved drastically in last few years and implemented disruptive technologies in various products such as voice recognition system and gesture recognition system. This is a growing market where the innovative AI technology is being used in upcoming models in premium segments.

The automotive AI market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate between 2021 and 2027. APAC’s massive population, fast-growing economies, and rising living standards are well positioned to ride the AI wave. This region houses established automakers such as Toyota (Japan), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), and Honda Motor Company (Japan). Other countries in APAC, such as South Korea and Japan, have strong technological capabilities. The region, therefore, represents a balanced blend of demand and technology, making it an ideal investment for any OEM.

Most of the artificial intelligence applications are complex in nature and consequently very expensive. There is also a threat to the cybersecurity of a vehicle which has AI. These factors are restricting the growth of the automotive AI market, especially in APAC as it comprises cost-driven markets such as China and India. The companies covered in the automotive AI market are NVIDIA Corporation (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Harman International Industries Inc. (US), Xilinx Inc. (US), Qualcomm Inc. (US), Tesla Inc. (US), Volvo Car Corporation (Sweden), BMW AG (Germany), Audi AG (Germany), General Motors Company (US), Ford Motor Company (US), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Motor Corporation (South Korea), Uber Technologies Inc. (US), Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), Daimler AG (Germany), and Didi Chuxing (China). Some important start-ups of the automotive AI market have also been included: AImotive (Hungary), Nauto Inc. (US), nuTonomy (US), Argo AI (US), and drive.ai (US).

Some of the features of this Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market report:

Market size estimates: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2027) by end use and use industry.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2027) by end use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market size by application and headset in terms of value and volume shipment.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market size by application and headset in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-automotive-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : [email protected]