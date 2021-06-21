Security Analytics Market 2021 Size, Share, Business Overview, Future Prospect by 2027 | Oracle Corporation, Risk Edge Solutions, SAS Institute Inc., IBM, Oracle

The Security Analytics Market size is estimated to grow from USD XX Billion in 2021 to USD XX Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

Latest added Security Analytics Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Accenture PLC, BRIDGEi2i, Capgemini SE, Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS), Moody’s Analytics Inc., Oracle Corporation, Risk Edge Solutions, SAS Institute Inc., IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Moody’s Corporation, FIS, Verisk Analytics, Inc., AxiomSL, Inc., Gurucul, Provenir, Recorded Future, Inc., DataFactZ, Digital Fineprint. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Get Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis) of Market Report @ https://marketdigits.com/security-analytics-market/sample/

This report studies the Security Analytics Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Security Analytics Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Security Analytics Market, By Application (Web Security, Network Security, Endpoint Security, and Application Security Analytics), Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Region- Global Forecast to 2027″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Security Analytics Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Security Analytics Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

To Get This Report at an Attractive Cost, Click Here @ https://marketdigits.com/security-analytics-market/buy/

The major factors driving the growth of the security analytics market include the increasing focus to maintain regulatory compliance and demand to discover threat patterns, prioritization of network-based threats with actionable intelligence to avert data losses, and prevention of onward intrusion.

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on components, the services segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The services segment constitutes an integral part of the security analytics market. It involves the support offered by security vendors to assist their customers for the efficient use and maintenance of security analytics solutions. The increased rate of security-related instances demand organizations to adopt security analytics services to address the risks in the constantly evolving global threat landscape. The security services market is segmented into two major types: professional services and managed services; professional services have been further categorized into consulting, support and maintenance; and training and education. These services help organizations to further strengthen their Security Operations Center (SOC).

Network security analytics segment to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

The network security analytics segment among applications is projected to have highest market share in the security analytics market during the forecast period. Network security analytics is a proactive technique to secure the network from advanced threats by collecting and analyzing different types of network security event information to generate a comprehensive security analytics solution. Security analytics solutions also perform a deep packet analysis of the network traffic to look for malware that may be present and to detect and mitigate it before it can enter the network and hamper network security. Organizations can understand such network attacks in a better way by implementing real-time monitoring of servers, endpoints and network traffic, network logs, and diverse event data from applications and perform forensic analysis with the help of security analytics solutions. The next-generation advanced threats easily by-pass traditional security solutions and hacks valuable information. Thus, the deployment of security analytics solutions is becoming a trend in the security industry to improve visibility in the network and quickly respond to malicious activities.

Cloud deployment mode to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud deployment of security analytics solutions allow users to deploy security analytics solutions without the need of an Information Technology (IT) staff to manage the software. The task of monitoring the security system is granted to the vendor or can be done internally. The cloud deployment mode is being used by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to reap the benefits of security systems that require low startup costs. The system offers web-based management and enterprise-class protection. The market for cloud-based security analytics solutions is growing with SMEs opting for these services. The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model of deployment is generating demand for cloud-based security analytics solutions as it provides scalability and flexibility. The major providers of cloud-based security analytics solutions are IBM, Splunk, and FireEye.

North America to hold the highest market share in 2019

North America to hold the highest market share among all the regions during the forecast period. The North American region comprises the US and Canada. With one of the highest technological adoptions, North America registers the greatest number of security breach incidents, thus dominating the global security analytics market. North America also has the highest number of key players in the security analytics market. Some major players of this region include IBM Corporation, Cisco, Splunk, RSA, FireEye, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) that make the region highly competitive. Governments in the region have identified cybersecurity as the most serious economic and national security challenge. Growing trends, such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), Internet of Things (IoT), and the Internet of Everything (IoE) have resulted in tremendous technological growth in this region. They have also triggered a rise in next-generation threats and added more complexities and concerns to the existing technological infrastructure. The other drivers that are increasing the demand for security solutions include the need for regulatory compliance. Thus, the rise in threats and vulnerabilities, and government compliances has made North America the most lucrative market for security analytics vendors.

Key Market Players

Key market players profiled in this report include IBM (US), Cisco (US), Splunk (US), RSA (US), FireEye (US), HPE (US), McAfee (US), Symantec (US), LogRhythm (US), Huntsman Security (Australia), Securonix (US), Gurucul (US), Juniper Networks (US), Hillstone Networks (China), Exabeam (US), Rapid7 (US), Alert Logic (US), Forcepoint (US), Assuria (UK), and Haystax (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships and new service launches to expand their presence further in the security analytics market and broaden their customer base.

Scope of Report

This research report categorizes the security analytics market to forecast revenue and analyze trends in each of the following submarkets:

Based on Components, the security analytics market has the following segments:

Solutions

Services Professional Services Consulting Support and Maintenance Training and Education Managed Services



Based on Application type, the security analytics market has the following segments:

Web Security Analytics

Network Security Analytics

Endpoint Security Analytics

Application Security Analytics

Based on Deployment mode, the market has the following segments:

Cloud

On-premises

Based on Organization size, the security analytics market has the following segments:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Based on Verical, the market has the following segments:

Government and Defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods and Retail

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Based on Regions, the security analytics market has the following segments:

North America United States (US) Canada

Europe United Kingdom (UK) Germany France Rest of Europe ()

APAC China Japan India Rest of APAC ()

MEA Middle East Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America ()



IBM offers security analytics solutions through IBM QRadar, an enterprise Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) product that collects log data from an enterprise, its network devices, host assets and Operating Systems (OS), applications, vulnerabilities, and user activities and behaviors. This log data is analyzed further on a real-time basis to identify malicious activities so it can be stopped quickly, preventing or minimizing damage to the organization. In December 2019, IBM enhanced the IBM QRadar Advisor with Watson solution by combining IBM Cognitive Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the QRadar Security Analytics Platform to uncover hidden threats and assist users with the incident and risk analysis, triage, and response. QRadar Advisor with Watson enriches security incidents compiled by the QRadar platform, with insights from Watson for Cyber Security to investigate and respond to threats at an increased speed and scale.

Recent Developments

In December 2019, IBM enhanced the IBM QRadar Advisor with Watson solution by combining IBM Cognitive AI and the QRadar Security Analytics Platform to uncover hidden threats and assist users with the incident and risk analysis, triage, and response. In August 2019, Cisco upgraded its security analytics solution Cisco Stealthwatch to version 7.1.2 that adds enhanced analytics, context-aware mitigation capabilities, and improved features for controlling and managing the tool. In December 2019, Splunk expanded its global footprint to 11 global innovation hubs in locations spanning across Canada, Poland, Singapore, the UK, and the US. With this expansion strategy, Splunk aims to accelerate growth across IT, security, and business operations to cater to the ever-growing surge of organizations transforming data into actionable insights. In December 2019, RSA extended its enterprise offerings of modern authentication and identity assurance through a strategic partnership and joint solution with Yubico, forming a solution YubiKey for RSA SecurID Access. In October 2019, FireEye announced the availability of two new FireEye Mandiant services: Purple Team Assessments and Continuous Purple Team Assessments that will help organizations work closely with FireEye Mandiant incident response experts to quantifiably evaluate their security programs against Verodin simulated attack scenarios.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://marketdigits.com/security-analytics-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : [email protected]