Sports Analytics Market 2021 Size, Share, Business Overview, Future Prospect by 2027 | Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sportradar AG

The Sports Analytics Market size is estimated to grow from USD XX Billion in 2021 to USD XX Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

Latest added Sports Analytics Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Agile Sports Analytics, LLC, Catapult, ChyronHego Corporation, Deltatre, Experfy Inc., Genius Sports Group, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sportradar AG, SportsSource Analytics, Stats Perform, Tableau Software (US). The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Sports Analytics Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Sports Analytics Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Sports Analytics Market, By Sports (Cricket, Football, Hockey, Basketball, Boxing, Tennis, Racing), Application (Performance Analysis, Player Fitness and Safety, Player and Team Valuation, Fan Engagement), Component, Deployment – Global Forecast to 2027

To Avail deep insights of Sports Analytics Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

The latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects

Major growth drivers of the market include increasing investments in sports technology for data-driven decisions and need for player/ team performance improvement.

Among applications, the performance analytics segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The sports analytics market is segmented by application into performance analysis, player fitness and safety, player and team valuation, fan engagement, and broadcast management. The performance analytics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the sports analytics market during forecast period, due to the rise of fans’ engagement in stadiums and the emergence of a number of new Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT technologies.

Among deployment models, the cloud segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Most vendors in the sports analytics market offer cloud-based solutions to gain maximum profits and automate their equipment maintenance process, effectively. The cloud deployment model helps clubs and organizations to digitalize sports performance by providing secure and sustainable data. The increasing demand for structured and visualize data in the market will increase the demand for cloud-based deployment model. The cloud segment offers benefits, such as scalability and cost-effectiveness, privacy, data quality, and data integrity, which are expected to be instrumental in propelling the growth of the overall market.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global sports analytics market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in APAC is attributed to the growing digitalization trend, the emergence of various sports leagues, and the increasing investments in the market.

North America is the most significant revenue contributor to the global sports analytics market. The region is witnessing significant developments in the market. In North America, the high growth rate can be attributed to the increasing use of the AI technology, growing amount of video analysis for analyzing player performance, and rising investments by companies in real-time analytics.

Key sports analytics market players

Major vendors in the global sports analytics market include IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Tableau Software (US), EXL (US), GlobalStep (US), Catapult (US), SportsSource Analytics (UK), HCL (India), Experfy (US), IceBergs Sports (Canada), Chyronhego (US), Stats Perform (US), Exasol (Germany), TruMedia Network (US), DataArt (US), Orreco (Ireland), Advanced Sports Analytics (US), Qualitas Global (India), iSportsAnalysis (UK), FORMCEPT (India), Quant4Sport (Italy), Physimax Technologies (US), and Zebra Technologies (US). These vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the global sports analytics market.

Tableau Software (US) is known to be one of the fastest-growing data visualizing companies, which focus on Business Intelligence platform. The platform helps segregate raw data and provide simplified data to its clients for better decision-making. The company has over 86,000 customers from various industry verticals. Tableau Software provides Application Program Interfaces (APIs) to provide better technology driven products and solutions to its clients. The company’s various technology offerings, such as VizQL, which translates a large volume of data into structured format helps in easy decision-making. Its wide range of products, which works on Business Intelligence platform, provides security to help clients make fast and secure decisions.

Scope of the Sports Analytics Market Report

This research report categorizes the sports analytics based on components, sports types, deployment models, applications, and regions.

By Component, the sports analytics market is divided into the following segments:

Solutions

Services

By Sports Type the market is divided into the following segments:

Individual Sports Boxing Tennis Racing Athletes

Team Sports Cricket Football Hockey Basketball



By Deployment Model, the market is divided into the following segments:

On-premises

Cloud

By Application, the sports analytics market is divided into the following segments:

Performance Analysis Team Performance Analysis Competitor Analysis Management

Player Fitness and Safety

Player and Team Valuation

Fan Engagement

Broadcast Management Live VAR



By Region the market is divided into the following segments:

North America

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

APAC Japan ANZ China India Rest of APAC

MEA Middle East Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2019, IBM signed an agreement with Columbus Crew Soccer Club with the aim of delivering digital experience to its new stadium set for 2021. Under this partnership, IBM services and digital agency IBM iX will provide a roadmap for engaging fans and designing environment for 430,000 square feet stadium, 20,000 seats, and 30 suites.

In 2019, Local Organizing Committee (LOC), of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi, has partnered with SAS Institute, which provides its AI and machine learning technologies to athletes for analyzing traditional and nontraditional data to get insights, thus improving performance in World Games Abu Dhabi.

In July 2019, STATS, a London-based sports media company, owned by Access Industries combined with European based PERFORM to provide AI-based data, sports news, and video content to sports media, teams and leagues, and fantasy providers to understand complexities of games and gain new insights for better performance.

