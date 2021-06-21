5G Devices Market 2021 Size, Share, Business Overview, Future Prospect by 2027 | Analog Devices, NEC, Cavium, Huawei, Cisco, Intel, Nokia, Leapfrog 5G Devices

The 5G Devices Market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.68 Billion in 2020 to USD 33.11 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The 5G Devices Market is segmented by key regions. Key players in the study include Verizon Communications, Analog Devices, NEC, Cavium, Huawei, Cisco, Intel, Nokia, Leapfrog 5G Devices, Qorvo, Ericsson, Samsung, SK Telecom, ZTE, Korea Telecom, Mediatek, MACOM, T-Mobile.

This report studies the 5G Devices Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

5G Devices Market, By Device Type (Smartphones, Tablets, Hotspot Devices), By Frequency Band (Low-band (sub 1 Gz), Mid-band (sub 6 Gz), and High-band (mmWave)), By End User (Enterprises, Residential, and Government) – Global Forecast to 2027

Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and qualitative analysis towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

The latest release highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects.

The introduction of 5G is expected to drive significant new opportunities for smartphone manufacturers, thanks to rising interest among consumers and application developers alike. 5G technology will enable ultra-high speeds, and enable various new applications with the help of internet of things. The growing adoption of connectivity, digital applications, and wearable technology is also expected to drive growth for players in the 5G devices market. Moreover, up gradation of existing supporting infrastructure including modems, towers, and other supporting infrastructure will present major opportunities for new players. The growth of 5G devices market is expected to drive significant opportunities as adoption of 5G technology has received positive signals around the world.

US, Apple, Huawei, and Intel – A Tale of Competition

Recently, US banned Huawei from operations in the US. The Chinese giant known for its advanced 5G equipment is also banned from cooperating with US companies. On the other hand, Apple also acquired the 5G division of Intel. Apple with its big pockets can benefit incredibly from the growth of 5G technology. It can also act as a competitor to Huawei in providing option to European markets. While countries like Germany has sent positive signals in acquiring 5G technology from Huawei, the adoption has not materialised yet. the good news for Huawei is several US companies have applied for a license to work with Huawei. Among major companies that have expressed a desire to work with Huawei, Google is also present. This makes way for a possible adoption of Huawei technology across the US as well. The end to the trade conflicts, the on-going development of 5G technology, and growing demand in various sectors for 5G technology is expected to drive significant opportunities for players in the 5G devices market. sectors like Telecom, Automobile, banking, and technologies like 3D printing, virtual reality are expected to drive growth.

5G Devices Market – Introduction

5G technology is the next generation wireless connectivity solution that delivers faster and most secured wireless network to users. 5G technology will change the way users communicate, connect, compute, and control their connected devices, network, and services.

Smart device manufacturing companies are integrating 5G technology into mobiles, tablets, and other communication devices to increase performance through quality communication services and fast Internet services.

5G devices manufacturing companies offer services such as fast document sharing, super secure hotspot, and controlled & secure connectivity to enhance customer experience

5G technology is expected to be adopted by the commercial sector to increase the communication speed, better connectivity with employees, and connectivity with centralized system with Internet

Smartphone manufacturing companies are expected to adopt this advanced technology as next generation communication solution

Key Drivers of Global 5G Devices Market

Increase in adoption of mobiles and tablets in residential and commercial sectors and rise in demand for network capacity to access connected devices are projected to fuel the growth of the market. 5G devices manufacturers’ offers technologically advanced communication devices to provide strong network connectivity for commercial and personal application which is expected to increase the demand for 5G devices in the market during forecast period.

Increase in use of smart devices with advanced connectivity solutions is expected to create opportunities for 5G devices manufacturers as well as 5G network providers.

The key players are expected to provide more advanced communication and network access solutions in 5G devices to maintain dominance and market position during the forecast period.

Increase in Operational Expenses to Hamper Market Growth

Rise in usage of advanced technological solutions indirectly increases the operational expenses of enterprises which is expected to hamper the growth of the global 5G devices market. Industries such as pharmaceutical, IT, and retail are adopting 5G devices to increase the quality of operation. Companies are investing in 5G devices and network equipment to provide advanced communication infrastructure which increases their operational expenses.

North America to Capture Major Share of Global 5G Devices Market

North America is projected to account for significant share of the global 5G devices market due to the presence of key players in the region. Increase in demand for advanced communication devices to increase the efficiency of employees is anticipated to drive demand for 5G devices in North America.

The 5G devices market in Asia Pacific and Europe is expected to expand at high CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of smart devices in order to enhance the performance of industrial operations. Moreover, surge in the number of IoT products and cloud solutions which require high connectivity is expected to boost the 5G devices market in the two regions.

Key Players Operating in Global 5G Devices Market:

Samsung Group

Samsung Group is a global leader in enterprise information and mobility solutions. The company provides enterprise products and services which help customers in digital businesses. It offers solutions in mobile devices, TV & AV, home appliances, and computing solutions to the commercial and residential sectors. Samsung Group provides 5G enabled smartphones with advanced security system and communication technology.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a leading company that provides electronic measurement & test equipment and supporting software. The company offers solutions for 5G, cloud, connected car, data center infrastructure, energy ecosystem, IoT, network security, and network visibility. It offers products and services to aerospace, automotive, communication, education, and services providers.

Other players in the global 5G devices market include Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Qualcomm Incorporated, ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AT&T, Inc., and Verizon Communications.

Global 5G Devices Market: Research Scope

Global 5G Devices Market, by Device Type

Mobiles

Tablets

Networking Equipment

Global 5G Devices Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Global 5G Devices Market Segmentation, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Italy Spain Nordic Countries Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Singapore Malaysia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



