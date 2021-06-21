AI in FinTech Market 2021 Size, Share, Business Overview, Future Prospect by 2027 | IBM, Intel, Amazon Web Services, Inbenta Technologies, IPsoft

The AI in FinTech Market size is estimated to grow from USD 7.91 Billion in 2020 to USD 33.69 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

Latest added AI in FinTech Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Microsoft, Google, Salesforce.com, IBM, Intel, Amazon Web Services, Inbenta Technologies, IPsoft, Nuance Communications, and Comply Advantage. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Get Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis) of Market Report @ https://marketdigits.com/ai-in-fintech-market/sample/

This report studies the AI in FinTech Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the AI in FinTech Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”AI in FinTech Market, By Component (Software, Platform, Services); Application (Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioral Analytics, Fraud Detection, Others); Deployment (On Premise, Cloud): Global Forecast to 2027″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of AI in FinTech Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in AI in FinTech Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

To Get This Report at an Attractive Cost, Click Here @ https://marketdigits.com/ai-in-fintech-market/buy/

The AI in Fintech market is said to have a potential scope for growth in the years to come due to the changing technology, which is improving the business processes of financial service providers. The growing internet penetration and availability of spatial data are some of the major driving factors for the market. The base year considered for this study is 2020, and the forecast period considered is between 2021 and 2027.

The objective of the study has been carried out to define, describe, and forecast the global AI in Fintech market on the basis of solution (software tools and platforms), services (managed and professional), deployment modes (cloud and on-premises), application areas (virtual assistants [chatbots], business analytics and reporting, customer behavioral analytics, and others [includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign]), and regions. The report also aims at providing detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the global AI in Fintech market size began with the capturing of data on the key vendor revenues through secondary research, annual reports, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), Factiva, Bloomberg, and press releases. The vendor offerings were also taken into consideration to determine the market segmentations. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall market size from the revenues of the key market players. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments and sub-segments, which were then verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key individuals, such as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and sub-segments. The breakdown of the profiles of the primary participants is depicted in the figure given below:

The major AI in Fintech vendors are Microsoft (Washington, US), Google (California, US), Salesforce.com (California, US), IBM (New York, US), Intel (California, US), Amazon Web Services (Washington, US), Inbenta Technologies (California, US), IPsoft (New York, US), Nuance Communications (Massachusetts, US), and ComplyAdvantage.com (New York, US). These AI in Fintech solutions Vendors are rated and listed by us on the basis of product quality, reliability, and their business strategy. Please visit 360Quadrants to see the vendor listing of AI in Fintech solutions.

Key Target Audience for AI in Fintech Market

AI in Fintech software, platform, and service providers

IPO/VC/Angel investors

Information security directors/managers

BFSI organizations

IT directors/consultants

Government organizations

Consultants/advisory firms

Training and education service providers

Managed service providers

Scope of the Report

The research report segments the AI in Fintech market into the following segments:

By Component:

Solutions Software Tools Platforms

Services Managed Professional



By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

AI in Fintech Market By Application Area:

Virtual Assistant (Chatbots)

Business Analytics and Reporting

Customer Behavioral Analytics

Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketDigits offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of product portfolio of each company

Geographic Analysis

Further breakdown of the APAC AI in Fintech market

Further breakdown of the North American market

Further breakdown of the MEA market

Further breakdown of the European market

Further breakdown of the Latin American market

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (Up to 5)

The major driving factors for the market are the increasing use of data, the growing business collaborations, and improved financial operations.

In the solutions segment, the software tools solution is expected to have the largest market share, whereas platforms solution is expected to be the highest contributor during the forecast period. Software tools help in deploying AI enabled solutions in the finance sector to extract a large amount of data, as well as accurate and complete data on time.

In the services segment, the managed service is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, and is expected to be the largest contributor among all the services. The managed service is expected to be growing faster as it is beneficial for managing AI enabled applications in Fintech. The complexity involved in maintenance and support of infrastructure management is sorted by managed service providers, who enable organizations to use AI solutions at its full potential.

In the deployment mode segment, the cloud deployment mode is expected to have the largest market share and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. Cloud based solutions offer wide and agile solutions to cater to AI in Fintech market.

In the application area, the business analytics and reporting is expected to have the largest market share, whereas customer behavioral analytics expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The business analytics and reporting helps in regulatory and compliance management as well as in analysis of customer behavior.

The global AI in Fintech market has been segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to be the largest revenue-generating region. This is mainly because, in the developed economies of the US and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations obtained from R&D. These regions have the most competitive and rapidly changing AI technology in Fintech market in the world. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market. The higher technological advancement and rapid expansion of domestic enterprises in the APAC region has led APAC to become a highly potential market.

The constantly increasing competition in the finance market, need for improved financial operations, cost reductions, and customer engagement are acting as obstacles against the growth of the AI in Fintech market. These factors account for the risk of failure to perform in the competitive business world, which necessitates the need for AI in Fintech solutions.

The major vendors that offer AI in Fintech solutions across the globe are Microsoft (Washington, US), Google (California, US), Salesforce.com (California, US), IBM (New York, US), Intel (California, US), Amazon Web Services (Washington, US), Inbenta Technologies (California, US), IPsoft (New York, US), Nuance Communications (Massachusetts, US), and ComplyAdvantage.com (New York, US).

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://marketdigits.com/ai-in-fintech-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : [email protected]