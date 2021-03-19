Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2027

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2019 to 2027 to reach $13.1 billion by 2027. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a method of determining the risk that the fetus will be born with certain genetic abnormalities. It analyzes small fragments of DNA circulating in a pregnant woman’s blood.

The growth in the Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market is mainly attributed to the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age, rise in occurrences of chromosomal aneuploidies among fetus, development of advanced non-invasive parenteral testing products, and improvement in reimbursement scenario for NIPT. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding non-invasive prenatal testing and untapped market potential in emerging economies across Asia offers significant revenue growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.

High risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age is propelling the growth of non-invasive prenatal testing market

Pregnancy in advanced age is defined as childbirth at the age of approximately 35 years or older; regardless of whether the childbirth is the first or not. The proportion of women conceiving at or above the age of 35 in prenatal medical and obstetrical services has increased significantly over the past 30 years. This demographic change has had important implications to women planning a pregnancy and may also lead to several chromosomal abnormalities. For instance, the chance of having a child with Down syndrome increases over time. The risk is about 1 in 1,250 for a woman who conceives at the age 25. It increases to about 1 in 100 for a woman who conceives at age 40.

As the percentages of pregnancies in women of advanced age have increased, there has been increasing demand for prenatal genetic counseling that helps to predict the risk of fetal chromosomal abnormalities depending on age, thereby fueling the growth in the non-invasive prenatal testing market.

Development of Advanced and New Technologies and Non-Invasive Parenteral Testing Products

Prenatal testing has been moving toward non-invasive methods to determine the fetal risk for genetic disorders without incurring the risk of miscarriage. Progress of modern molecular technologies and the discovery of cell-free fetal DNA in maternal plasma have led to novel screening methods for fetal chromosomal aneuploidies. With increasing throughput and lowering cost, NGS technology together with cffDNA analysis has paved the way for detection of chromosomal aberrations. There is a steady growth in development of advanced technologies for NIPT owing to the growing awareness regarding the advantages of non-invasive methods. Major players in the market are focusing on strategies for development of new products and technologies for non-invasive parenteral testing. For instance,

In June 2019, BGI Genomics along with Eluthia launched the NIFTY test, under the brand name PreviaTest in Germany having sensitivity rate of over 99% to expand access and to increase sales of non-invasive products in Germany.

In January 2019, Illumina expanded its NIPT platform portfolio with the launch of its VeriSeq NIPT Solution v2.

In July 2018, Berry Genetics partnered with 10X Genomics to upgrade non-invasive DNA prenatal testing and thereby entered into the Chinese market.

Key Findings in the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Study:

NIPT kits/consumables segment to dominate the non-invasive prenatal testing market through 2027

Based on the product and solution, NIPT market is categorized into consumables, systems, and software. In 2019, the kits/consumables segment dominated the overall NIPT market. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by factors such as increasing incidences of chromosomal abnormalities, rise in the number of tests and products for NIPT, and improvement of approvals or licenses for assays.

Based on application, Trisomy segment to dominate the non-invasive prenatal testing market through 2027

The largest share of this segment is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing incidences of trisomies in babies associated with progressive maternal age in recent years.

Diagnostic laboratories dominated the non-invasive prenatal testing market in 2019

The growing preference of utilizing NIPT services of diagnostic laboratories by gynecologists and patients reflects the dominant position of this end user segment in the overall NIPT market in 2019. Availability of well-equipped facility and trained/skilled laboratory technicians have led to greater volume of tests being outsourced to diagnostic labs; consequently, driving larger share of this segment. Further, the increasing number of initiatives taken by diagnostic laboratories to provide safe and effective prenatal tests is expected to support the growth of NIPT market among diagnostic labs over the forecast period.

North America: The largest regional market

North America commanded the largest share of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Growing occurrence of genetic disorders in newborns associated with increasing maternal age, rising awareness about NIPT, technological advancements in NIPT technologies, and magnificent government spending for research and development (R&D) activities are the key factors contributing to the largest share of this region.

Key Players

The report includes competitive landscape based on extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016-2019). The key players profiled in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Beijing Genomics Institute (China), Eurofins LifeCodexx AG (Germany), NATERA, INC. (U.S.), Igenomix SL (Spain), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (U.S.), and Yourgene Health (U.K.).

Scope of the Report:

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market by Product & Solutions

Kits / Consumables

Systems Nuchal Translucency Ultrasound Devices Next Generation Sequencing Systems Microarrays Polymerase Chain Reaction Instruments

Software

Market by Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Method

Ultrasound Screening

Cell-free DNA Screening

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market by Application

Trisomy Detection

Microdeletions Syndrome

Sex Chromosomal Abnormalities

Other Applications

Note: Other applications include sex determination and cystic fibrosis

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market by End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market by Geography