All News

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2027

TMR Research Published On:

Summary

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2019 to 2027 to reach $13.1 billion by 2027. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a method of determining the risk that the fetus will be […]

Get Discount on This Report: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/3791