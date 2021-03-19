Torque Converter Market Research by Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture Dynamic Manufacturing, EXEDY Corporation, Precision Industries, Schaeffler AG, Transtar Industries Inc., Valeo, Yutaka Giken Company Limited, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Others

The “Global Torque Converter Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of torque converter market with detailed market segmentation by transmission type, component, vehicle type, and geography. The global torque converter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading torque converter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key torque converter companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Top Key Players:- ACC Performance, Aisin Europe S.A., Dynamic Manufacturing, EXEDY Corporation, Precision Industries, Schaeffler AG, Transtar Industries Inc., Valeo, Yutaka Giken Company Limited, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The torque converter market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the growing customer demand for electric vehicles and rising need for automation in the global automotive industry. However, high maintenance and service costs of torque converters could affect the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. On the other hand, the increasing popularity of Dual-Clutch Transmission systems is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the global torque converter market in the coming years.

The high penetration of automatic transmission in both mid-level and premium-level car segments is driving the demand for torque converters worldwide. In addition to this, the rising disposable income and middle class in developing countries of Asia pacific is further expected to fuel the demand for automobiles in this region. The growing demand for automatic vehicles in developing countries such as China and India is anticipated to further boost the growth of global torque converter market. Due to the growing concern regarding environmental protection, the governments of various countries are supporting the development of electric vehicles worldwide. Hence, the growing demand and investments in electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the growth of torque converter market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global torque converter market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The torque converter market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Torque Converter Market Landscape Torque Converter Market – Key Market Dynamics Torque Converter Market – Global Market Analysis Torque Converter Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Torque Converter Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Torque Converter Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Torque Converter Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Torque Converter Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

