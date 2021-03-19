Bacteriophage Therapy Market Business Opportunity 2021 – Top Companies Intralytix, Eliava Bio Preparations LTD, NEXTBIOTICS, Fixed-Phage Limited, Phage International, InnoPhage

A Latest intelligence report published by The Insight Partners with title “Bacteriophage Therapy Market Outlook to 2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Bacteriophage Therapy market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Bacteriophage Therapy Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Bacteriophage therapy is also known as phage therapy. It needs viruses for the medication of bacterial infections. Bacterial viruses are called bacteriophages or phages. They combat bacteria; phages are safe to animals, plants, and humans. Bacteriophages are supposed to be natural antagonists of bacteria. Bacteriophages are found in soil, water, sewage, and other places where bacteria are exposed. Phage therapy is widely being reviewed as an option for antibiotics. Therefore, phage therapy is the remedial use of lytic bacteriophages for managing pathogenic bacterial infections.

Major Players in This Report Include:

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Intralytix, Inc.

Pherecydes Pharma

Eliava Bio Preparations LTD

NEXTBIOTICS

LOCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

Fixed-Phage Limited

Phage International, Inc.

iNtODEWORLD, Inc.

InnoPhage, Ltd

