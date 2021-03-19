Global CBD Oil Extract Market Outlook 2027: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications | DBMR

DBMR has added another report with data Tables for genuine and guess years tended to with Charts and Graphs spread through Pages with clear bare essential examination. This moreover Report has furthermore been collected to give distinctive market perspectives like size, share, designs, components, advancement, arrangements, and industry examination. The genuine assessment happened in this report joining key profiling of key market players, their middle capacities, their strong and wobbly parts, and the genuine scene of the market which maintains associations to address their individual frameworks.

CBD Oil Extract Market size is valued at USD 25.57 billion by 2027 and is expected grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the increasing preferences of oil and tinctures extracted from cannabis which is primarily driving the market growth rate.

CBD oil extract market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

All country based analysis of CBD oil extract market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. Based on source type, the CBD oil extract market is segmented into hemp, and marijuana. On the basis of distribution channel, the CBD oil extract market is segmented into B2B, and B2C. CBD oil extract market has also been segmented based on the end use into medical, personal use, pharmaceutical, and wellness.

CBD oil is prepared by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, and then diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil. It is gaining thrust in the health and wellness world, along with some scientific studies confirming it may ease symptoms of ailments like chronic pain and anxiety.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria Inc

Aurora Cannabis

MARICANN INC

Tilray

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Tikun Olam

The Cronos Group

Kazmira

FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

HempLife Today

