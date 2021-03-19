Global Dengue Vaccine Market Share Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts up to 2027 | DBMR

DBMR has added another report with data Tables for genuine and guess years tended to with Charts and Graphs spread through Pages with clear bare essential examination. This moreover Report has furthermore been collected to give distinctive market perspectives like size, share, designs, components, advancement, arrangements, and industry examination. The genuine assessment happened in this report joining key profiling of key market players, their middle capacities, their strong and wobbly parts, and the genuine scene of the market which maintains associations to address their individual frameworks.

Dengue vaccine is a vaccine used to prevent dengue fever in humans. As of 2019, one version is commercially available, known as CYD-TDV, and sold under the brand name Dengvaxia

Dengue virus has been spread to the people through the bite of infected Aedes species mosquitos. These mosquitos are also responsible for spread of zika, chikungunya and other viruses. Dengue is caused by dengue virus (DENV) which is a single stranded RNA positive strand virus of the family flavivirdae, genus flavivirus. DENV causes wide range of diseases in humans from self-limited dengue fever to a life threatening syndrome called dengue haemorrhagic fever (DHF). The WHO (World Health Organization) recommends that the vaccine is only be given with confirmed prior dengue virus infection.

North America accounts the largest market share due to increasing incidences of dengue and rising health care industries. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the dengue vaccine market due to increase in government expenditure for development of better healthcare infrastructures within the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The major players covered in the dengue vaccine market are Sanofi Pasteur, Panacea Biotec, Biological E. Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

