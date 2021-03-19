Global Long Read Sequencing Market : Technological Advancement & Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2027 | DBMR

DBMR has added another report with data Tables for genuine and guess years tended to with Charts and Graphs spread through Pages with clear bare essential examination. This moreover Report has furthermore been collected to give distinctive market perspectives like size, share, designs, components, advancement, arrangements, and industry examination. The genuine assessment happened in this report joining key profiling of key market players, their middle capacities, their strong and wobbly parts, and the genuine scene of the market which maintains associations to address their individual frameworks.

The long read sequencing business is anticipated to augment business germination in the projection period of 2020 to 2027 reckoning to USD 5,270.44 million by 2027 expanding at an annual growth of 23.70% in the above-mentioned projection years. Global long read sequencing market is growing with factors such as advancement in third-generation long-read sequencing techniques, increased R&D expenditure, rising prevalence of genetic disorders and increasing application in clinical sequencing & analysis among which the rising number of cases of genetic disorders has become a factor towards the growth of the long read sequencing. However, high cost of the long read sequencing procedure and technological challenges of process are some of the factors that are acting as restraints and may obstruct the growth of the market in the given forecast period.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for long read sequencing in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Market leader is Illumina, Inc. which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 19.84% in the North America. The company has gained outstanding sales through providing sequencing services.

In November 2018, Illumina, Inc. and Pacific Biosciences have signed an agreement for Illumina to acquire Pacific Biosciences at a price of USD 8.00 per Pacific Biosciences share. This acquisition offers Illumina sequencing solutions with accurate long-read sequencing capabilities for set of complex genomic questions. The development makes the company’s product portfolio advanced in the market.

Now the question is which other regions Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PerkinElmerInc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Novogene Corporation are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large share in North America long read sequencing market and the market leaders targeting the U.S., Mexico, and Canada to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

Long read sequencing market is becoming more competitive with companies such as Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PerkinElmerInc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Novogene Corporations. These are the top dominating companies in long read sequencing market which have maximum number of long read sequencing products and receiving large FDA & CE mark approval for launching new products in the market. Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global long read sequencing market.

Long read sequencing market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East & Africa.

Illumina, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

PerkinElmerInc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Novogene Corporation

Macrogen, Inc.

BaseClear B.V.

GENEWIZ Inc. (A subsidiary of Brooks Automation, Inc.)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

TATAA Biocenter

FG Technologies

Roche Sequencing (A subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

