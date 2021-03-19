Warehouse Fumigants Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Warehouse Fumigants Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Warehouse Fumigants industry with latest developments. Warehouse Fumigants market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The use of fumigants helps increase the yield of the crop in the fields. The use of phosphine fumigants is a very effective method to control insects and pests in silos, grain bins, and warehouses, which is one of the major drivers of the market. Companies are also investing in many new storage technologies and integrating advanced fumigant technologies, which is expected to help in improving storage technologies for fumigants and boost the warehouse fumigants market in the long run.

Major Key Players:

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd

UPL Group

Cytec Solvay Group

Degesch America Inc.

Douglas Products and Packaging Products LLC

BASF SE

DowDuPont Inc.

Reddick Fumigants, LLC

Ikeda Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Industrial Fumigation Company LLC

Lanxess

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd

Vietnam Fumigation Joint Stock Company

Fumigation Services Pvt. Ltd Market Overview:

The global warehouse fumigants market was valued at USD 1,030.9 million in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, North America was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 33.8% of the global market. By type, the phosphine-based fumigant product segment had the largest market share of 26.3% in 2018 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing segment during 2019-2024.