Seed Treatment Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2027

"Seed Treatment Market" report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Seed Treatment industry with latest developments. Seed Treatment market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.



The corporations in seed treatment operate in B2B, as well as B2C business format. Environmental concerns regarding the use of chemical seed treatment agents have been gaining ground, in recent times. Due to this, the market for biological seed treatment agents, that are free of toxic chemicals and provide treatment options on par with or even better than chemical agents, has been in high demand, over the past few years. Multiple seed banks are being managed by the governments of developing countries, at national, as well as village level, in order to store seeds that are properly treated by seed treatment chemicals, hence preventing the rotting of seeds.

Major Key Players:

Syngenta International AG

Bayer CropScience AG

BASF SE

DowDuPont Inc.

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

Bioworks Inc.

Germains Seed Technology

Incotec Group BV

Monsanto Company

Nufarm Limited

Plant Health Care

Precision Laboratories

Valent Biosciences Corporation

Verdesian Life Sciences

The seed treatment market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 4.93 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, Europe is the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 33.2% of the overall market. By application techniques, seed dressing is the largest segment of the market studied and registered a 37.3% share of the global market in 2018.

– Various regulations and government agencies are encouraging the use of seed treatments because seed treatment offers effective seed protection from pathogens, insects, and other pests, in addition to contributing to the healthy and uniform stand establishment of a variety of crops produced.

– The seed treatment market is driven by increasing awareness among the farming community, increasing demand for food grains, and economic growth among countries, among other factors.