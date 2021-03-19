Seed Treatment Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2027
Summary
“Seed Treatment Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Seed Treatment industry with latest developments. Seed Treatment market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
The corporations in seed treatment operate in B2B, as well as B2C business format. Environmental concerns regarding the use of chemical seed treatment agents have been gaining ground, in recent times. Due to this, the market for biological seed treatment agents, that are free of toxic chemicals and provide treatment options on par with or even better than chemical agents, has been in high demand, over the past few years. Multiple seed banks are being managed by the governments of developing countries, at national, as well as village level, in order to store seeds that are properly treated by seed treatment chemicals, hence preventing the rotting of seeds.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Seed Treatment Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Seed Treatment Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Increase in Cost of High-quality Seeds
High cost associated with hybrids and genetically modified seeds is one of the significant factor driving the growth of the seed treatment market, globally. Seed treatment is being increasingly considered by farmers as a mode to protect investments made on good quality seeds, due to an increase in regulatory issues relating to fumigation, as well as the foliar application of pesticides. Replanting of seeds, due to poor germination and insect attack is expensive. Moreover, the high cost of labor requirements is associated with the overall cost. Thus, seed treatment is an effective solution for farmers because good quality seeds lead to better produce. Owing to the fact that most of the GM seeds are costly and treated with biological and chemical treatments, there is an increase in area of cultivation of GM crops, which is positively affecting the growth of the seed treatment market. For the past five years, developing countries have planted more biotech crops, 19 developing countries planted 54% (99.6 million hectares) of the global biotech hectares, which boosts the demand for more biotech seeds.
Europe Dominates the Seed Treatment Market
In 2018, Europe witnesses the highest share in the seed treatment market and Spain has the largest market for seed treatment, followed by France, Germany, and Russia. A significant part of the organic crops produced in Spain is mainly used for exporting to other European countries, and increasing demand for the organic farming market in Europe is increasing the demand for the non-chemical seed treatment products. The demand for treated seeds is high in Germany, as cereal crops, like maize, barley, and fruits and vegetables, like grapes and sugar beet, are cultivated on a large scale in the country. Ban of GMO seeds, demand for higher yield, and the government’s discouragement in use of chemical products in the region, are encouraging the use of the biological seed treatment products.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Seed Treatment Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Chemical
5.1.2 Non-chemical/Biological
5.2 Function
5.2.1 Seed Protection
5.2.2 Seed Enhancement
5.2.3 Other Functions
5.3 Crop Type
5.3.1 Grains and Cereals
5.3.2 Oilseeds
5.3.3 Vegetables
5.3.4 Other Crop Types
5.4 Application Techniques
5.4.1 Seed Coating
5.4.2 Seed Pelleting
5.4.3 Seed Dressing
5.4.4 Other Application Techniques
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.1.4 Rest of North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Russia
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Italy
5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 South America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Rest of South America
5.5.5 Africa
5.5.5.1 South Africa
5.5.5.2 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Syngenta International AG
6.3.2 Bayer CropScience AG
6.3.3 BASF SE
6.3.4 DowDuPont Inc.
6.3.5 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd
6.3.6 Bioworks Inc.
6.3.7 Germains Seed Technology
6.3.8 Incotec Group BV
6.3.9 Monsanto Company
6.3.10 Nufarm Limited
6.3.11 Plant Health Care
6.3.12 Precision Laboratories
6.3.13 Valent Biosciences Corporation
6.3.14 Verdesian Life Sciences
6.3.15 Advanced Biological Systems
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
