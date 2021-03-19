Netherlands Floriculture Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2027
Summary
“Netherlands Floriculture Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Netherlands Floriculture industry with latest developments. Netherlands Floriculture market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Floriculture is a type of horticulture practice, which focuses on the cultivation of flowering and ornamental plants for gardens, as well as for commercial use. The report presents an in-depth analysis of the market size and trade analysis of different types of flowers popular in the Netherlands floriculture market, and a detailed analysis of flower farming and flower farms in the Netherlands.
The Fastest-growing Segment by Flower Type – Cut Flowers, Flower Bulbs and Plants
The increasing number of flower cultivators in developing countries and the shift of wholesalers to these countries act as challenges for the floriculture market in the Netherlands. However, developments in e-commerce are likely to have a positive impact on the floriculture market in the Netherlands, with the opportunity to complete direct sales with the consumers, instead of using an intermediary. The logistical position of the country within Europe and the established international trade links within the flower industry make Europe the core of the flower market in the Netherlands. Countries, like Ecuador, Colombia, Kenya, and Ethiopia, are the leading suppliers of live trees, plants, and flowers to the Netherlands. Kenya is the second-largest importer of flowers in the Netherlands.
Growing Export Potential for Floral Products
The Netherlands is the largest exporter of cut flowers around the world. The export value of fresh cut flowers was valued at more than USD 8,639 million in 2017. The flower market in the Netherlands is a dynamic, fast-growing global industry, defined by three major components, growers, wholesalers, and retailers. The Netherlands is the largest producer for cut flowers, as well as a key importer from developing countries. Apart from being one of the market leaders for cut flowers, the Netherlands is also the main trade hub, especially in the area of Aalsmeer. The major importers of cut flowers from the Netherlands are Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium, importing by value USD 1,207 million, USD 605 million, USD 527 million, and USD 172 million, respectively.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Netherlands Floriculture Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Country Profile
4.6.1 PESTLE Analysis
4.6.2 Business Opportunities
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type of Flower
5.1.1 Rosa
5.1.2 Tulipa
5.1.3 Chrysanthemum
5.1.4 Gerbera
5.1.5 Freesia
5.1.6 Lily
5.1.7 Orchids
5.1.8 Nursery Stocks
5.1.9 Others
6 VALUE CHAIN & TRADE ANALYSIS
6.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.2 Distribution Channel Analysis
6.3 Trade Analysis
6.3.1 Import Analysis
6.3.2 Export Analysis
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
