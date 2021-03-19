Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System industry with latest developments. Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The ongoing demand for incorporation of electric components in vehicles across the world, latest R&D investment in energy saving projects, growing demand for electric vehicles particularly in developing countries, and growing stringent emission regulation are expected to increase the demand in the market studied. The includes propulsion type (hybrid and electric) and vehicle type.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

The Passenger Cars Segment is Driving the Demand for Battery Management System

Europe is one of the largest market for electric vehicles across the world, where the demand for electric cars is growing rapidly in every country, which is fueling the demand for battery management system in the region.

In 2017, Europe noticed more than 279 thousand unit sales of plug-in hybrid and battery electric cars, with an increase of 40% from 2016.

– Plug-in hybrid car sales recorded nearly 144 thousand units in 2017, with an increase of 33% from 2016.

– Battery electric car sales recorded nearly 135 thousand units in 2017, with an increase of 49% from 2016.

The countries, like Germany, Norway, the United Kingdom, and France captured nearly 70% of the market share in European hybrid and electric car sales in 2017.

– Germany experienced approximately 117% increase in the hybrid and electric car registrations, with 54 thousand units in 2017 from 2016.

– Norway documented the highest hybrid and electric car registrations, reaching 62 thousand units in 2017, with an increase of 40% from 2016.

– In 2017, the United Kingdom witnessed 47 thousand unit sales of hybrid and electric cars, an increase of 28% from previous year.

Owing to the growing sales of hybrid and electric passenger cars, automobile manufacturers plan to extend their battery management system production capacities over the forecast period.

Norway is Expected to Continue to Dominate the Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market

Norway is a leader in the deployment of electric cars. The country’s electric cars run almost exclusively off the country’s copious hydropower resource. Nearly a third of all new cars sold in the country in 2018 was expected to be a plug-in model either fully electric or a hybrid, and experts expect the share to rise to as much as 40% in 2019.

The Norwegian parliament has set a target that all new cars must have zero emissions by 2025. However, such enthusiastic embracing of electric vehicles by ordinary Norwegians is not all down to ecological benefits but something more simple, money. Meanwhile motorists are typically subject to punitive levels of taxation, those who buy a purely electric vehicle are rewarded with a string of incentives worth thousands of pounds. Buyers escape heavy import or purchase taxes and are also exempted from 25% VAT.

Apart from Norway, Germany is also witnessing increased demand for electric vehicles, which in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market studied. The government launched a USD 350 million program in 2017, to install DC fast chargers around the country, and Tesla has begun rapidly building out its Supercharger network. The German government has funded for the development of a nationwide fast-charging network long ago, the results of the funding are now being used by thousands of new electric-car drivers each month.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Propulsion Type

5.1.1 Hybrid

5.1.2 Electric

5.2 Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Passenger Cars

5.2.2 Commercial Vehicle

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 UK

5.3.1.3 France

5.3.1.4 Norway

5.3.1.5 Netherlands

5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Denso Corporation

6.3.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.3.3 Panasonic Corporation

6.3.4 LG Chem Ltd

6.3.5 Calsonic Kansei Corporation

6.3.6 Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd

6.3.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.3.8 Continental AG

6.3.9 Lithium Balance

6.3.10 Preh GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

