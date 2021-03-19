Automotive Switch Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2027

“Automotive Switch Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Automotive Switch industry with latest developments. Automotive Switch market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The automotive switch market covers all the latest investment and acquisition made by major players, the demand for electronic features in a vehicle, and initiatives taken by the government to make the vehicles safer. The includes

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Automotive Switch Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Automotive Switch Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Usage of Electronics in Vehicles Produced Across the World

The automotive industry is transitioning from hardware- to software-defined vehicles, and the average software and electronics content per vehicle is increasing rapidly. Both government involvement and consumers’ demand for greater automatic control of systems have been resulting in the increased use of electronics in vehicles. Additionally, the increasing focus toward autonomous vehicles, and making cars smarter (by making them able to connect with each other, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications), along with ensuring convenience for the consumers, the demand for electronic systems in new cars has been increasing rapidly. Moreover, the demand for automotive electronics has further increased, as technologies are being made widely available in mid-range and entry-level cars and also because consumers purchase technology-based aftermarket products.

The drivetrain electrification, especially in fully electric vehicles, has the advantages of high energy efficiency and zero tailpipe emissions. Thereby, the advent of a broad suite of microcontrollers, power semiconductors, switches, and sensors for the pure electric vehicle segment is expected to help drive the growth of the automotive switch market.

Geographical Trends

The Asia-Pacific region is leading the automotive switch market, followed by Europe and North America. The Chinese economy is growing, and the disposable income of middle-class consumers is also increasing. In 2017, 24,961,948 units of passenger vehicles were sold in China, compared to 24,376,902 units in 2016. The factors making China one of the largest growing markets for switches are low costs, due to the domestic concentration of manufacturing plants, and more sales.

The demand for automotive switches in India is growing swiftly, as the manufacturers are expanding their business by acquiring major players and also investing in R&D projects. For Instance: In March 2018, TVS Group acquired stake in ZF Electronics (TVS) India. TVS group informed that TVS Srichakra Limited (TSL) is acquiring 500,000 equity shares in ZF Electronics (TVS) India Pvt. Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, TVS Srichakra Investments Limited.

The US companies are entering into partnerships and spending more on R&D projects and offering products with the latest technology and maximum efficiency. For instance:

– Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors. The company has designed its latest FemtoSwitch load switches for the automotive industry. As these switches have very low quiescent current and shutdown current, they are ideal for preserving battery life in specific products, such as automotive smart-keys.

In France, the enactment of the EUs’ stringent emission regulations, the investment in driver safety segment, and installation of research and development (R&D) plants to improvise the ADAS systems have so far ensured the growth of the automotive switch market in the country. Additionally, installation of safety systems, like ABS and ESC, have also boosted the need for electromechanical braking automotive switch in the European region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Automotive Switch Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Switch Type

5.1.1 Knob

5.1.2 Button

5.1.3 Touchpad

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Indicator System Switches

5.2.2 Electronic System Switches

5.2.3 HVAC

5.2.4 EMS Switches

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Alps Electric

6.3.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.3.3 Continental AG

6.3.4 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

6.3.5 Omron Corporation

6.3.6 Panasonic Corporation

6.3.7 Tokai Rika Co. Ltd

6.3.8 Minda Corporation Limited

6.3.9 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

