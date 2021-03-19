Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense industry with latest developments. Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099094

Scope of the Report:

The study includes the use of artificial intelligence and robotics for various applications in aerospace and defense. Some of the important aspects covered in the study are use of AI and robotics in manufacturing of aircraft, operations and fleet management, and other applications by airlines; airport operations (like passenger handling, aircraft monitoring, inventory management, and others); military applications (defense communications systems, unmanned systems, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications, among othe

Major Key Players:

Airbus SE

IBM

The Boeing Company

Nvidia Corporation

General Electric

Thales SA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Intel Corporation

Iris Automation Inc.

SITA Market Overview:

The artificial intelligence and robotics in the aerospace and defense market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.

– The use of robots in space exploration, integration of AI in aircraft cockpits, implementation of automated baggage check-in, customer queries, and answers, biometric-based passenger check-in, and other technological developments in airports are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market studied during the forecast period.

– The utilization of AI and machine learning in the manufacturing process of the aircraft is anticipated to increase the production rate without compromising the quality of the product. Aerospace giants, like Boeing and Airbus, are investing in this technology, and such investments by OEMs are expected to help the market studied to grow.

– Incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into the design of traditional battle networks is expected to enhance the performance of the current platforms of the armed forces around the world.