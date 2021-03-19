Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis
Summary
"Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market" report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share.
“Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense industry with latest developments. Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
The study includes the use of artificial intelligence and robotics for various applications in aerospace and defense. Some of the important aspects covered in the study are use of AI and robotics in manufacturing of aircraft, operations and fleet management, and other applications by airlines; airport operations (like passenger handling, aircraft monitoring, inventory management, and others); military applications (defense communications systems, unmanned systems, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications, among othe
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
The Military Segment is Expected to Register the Highest Growth Rate During 2019-2024
The military segment of the market studied is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advances in AI, deep-learning, and robotics are aiding new military capabilities to the armed forces, with its applications ranging from intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to offense/defense balances and nuclear weapons systems. Countries are also investing in these technologies to improve the operating efficiency of the detection systems, the accuracy of the weapons systems, and enhance battlefield communications. The United States Department of Defense (DoD) started Project Maven initiative that aims to bring AI and computer algorithms to war zones. Such investments are fuelling the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
The North America Region Dominates Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in the Aerospace and Defense Market, in Terms of Market Share
North America is expected to remain the largest market. This is majorly due to extensive investments of the US government into AI and also because of the investments of defense companies, like Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, and Boeing, among others. Development and deployment of robot parking helpers, facial recognition, and robot airport security are also adding a significant share to the growth of the market in this region. In the last couple of years, robotic customer service agents were deployed at Mineta San Jose International Airport to help navigate through the terminal. Additionally, big blue security robot was deployed at LaGuardia Airport to patrol terminal B. Such implementations of technology to improve security and operational efficiency of the airports are also acting as major driving factors in North America.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Offering
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Software
5.1.3 Service
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Military
5.2.2 Commercial Aviation
5.2.3 Space
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Airbus SE
6.4.2 IBM
6.4.3 The Boeing Company
6.4.4 Nvidia Corporation
6.4.5 General Electric
6.4.6 Thales SA
6.4.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.8 Intel Corporation
6.4.9 Iris Automation Inc.
6.4.10 SITA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
