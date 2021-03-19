Business Jet MRO Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2027

“Business Jet MRO Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Business Jet MRO industry with latest developments. Business Jet MRO market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Major Key Players:

DC Aviation GmbH

United Technologies Corporation (Pratt & Whitney)

ExecuJet Aviation Group

Constant Aviation

Lufthansa Technik

Comlux

Bombardier Inc.

Atlas Air Service

Western Aircraft

General Dynamics Corporation (Jet Aviation & Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation)

Flying Colours Corp.

Rolls

Royce Holding PLC* Market Overview:

The Business Jet MRO Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.03%, to reach a market value of USD 4.36 billion by 2024.

– Inventory for sale, which is a key business measure for aircraft sales, has been declining steadily for the business jets for the past 10 years. This means that the market for used aircraft is growing. In most cases, the new customers for the used aircraft would like to customize the cabin, based on their preferences. This may also generate demand for the retrofits of the cabins. Additionally, engines and propulsion systems are serviced before handing the aircraft to the customers.

– With ADS-B becoming mandatory in the United States by 2020, cockpit upgrades are projected to be driven during the forecast period.