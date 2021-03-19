Business Jet MRO Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2027
Summary
“Business Jet MRO Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Business Jet MRO industry with latest developments. Business Jet MRO market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Business Jet MRO Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Business Jet MRO Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
The Engine MRO Segment is Expected to Continue to Dominate the Business Jet MRO Market in 2024
In 2018, the engine MRO segment constituted a major share of the market studied. Engine MRO is an extremely important category of all MRO. Presently, the engine MRO market is witnessing numerous activities in the Middle Eastern region with MRO facilities, like Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies (ADAT), which can service up to 70 large engines in a year. However, the interior MRO segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Business jet cabin interior generally consists of lights, seats, windows, IFEC, galley, and lavatories. The design of the lights and seats, color combinations, and other value add-ons boost the overall look of an aircraft’s interior. The interior design of a business jet is primarily dependent on the customer’s requirement and varies from aircraft to aircraft. The need for cabin refurbishment, mainly on used jets, and cabin retrofit contracts may drive the growth of the interior MRO segment of the market studied during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
As of 2018, North America has the highest market share in the business jet MRO market. The large fleet of business jets in North America, along with increasing charter services in this region, is helping the MRO services providers and OEMs to provide extensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul activities in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The projected growth in pre-owned business jet sales in this region, along with the requirement of the advanced cockpit and new cabin interior retrofits, is expected to increase the need for maintenance, repair, and overhaul services in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Business Jet MRO Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 MRO Type
5.1.1 Engine MRO
5.1.2 Components MRO
5.1.3 Interior MRO
5.1.4 Airframe MRO
5.1.5 Modifications
5.1.6 Field Maintenance
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 DC Aviation GmbH
6.2.2 United Technologies Corporation (Pratt & Whitney)
6.2.3 ExecuJet Aviation Group
6.2.4 Constant Aviation
6.2.5 Lufthansa Technik
6.2.6 Comlux
6.2.7 Bombardier Inc.
6.2.8 Atlas Air Service
6.2.9 Western Aircraft
6.2.10 General Dynamics Corporation (Jet Aviation & Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation)
6.2.11 Flying Colours Corp.
6.2.12 Rolls-Royce Holding PLC*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
