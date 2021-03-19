Commercial Aircraft Avionics Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024
“Commercial Aircraft Avionics Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Commercial Aircraft Avionics industry with latest developments. Commercial Aircraft Avionics market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
The study includes commercial aircraft used for passenger transport on a scheduled basis. Commercial aircraft used for freight are excluded from the study. Military aircraft, business jets, and other private-owned, chartered, and unscheduled aircraft are also excluded from the study. In segmentation by subsystems, other subsystems segment include emergency systems, fire safety systems, EFBs, flight recording systems, weather systems, and terrain awareness and warning syst
The Narrow-body Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The narrow-body aircraft are the most delivered aircraft over the years. The aerospace giants, Boeing and Airbus, have delivered 580 and 646 narrow-body aircraft in 2018. The increasing orders and deliveries of the narrow-body are fueled by the growing aviation industry. For instance, currently, Vietnam Airlines is in plans to replace its existing fleet of older Airbus A321s with new generation narrow-body aircraft. The state-owned flag carrier is planning to procure about 50 – 100 aircraft with expected deliveries between 2020 and 2030. It is currently reviewing its options between Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX. Increasing orders of new aircraft may generate demand for advanced avionics systems in the coming years.
The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the fast-growing aviation industry in China and India. Additionally, the countries, like Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, and Vietnam, are propelling this growth due to on-going investment in the aviation industry by public and private companies and growth of tourism in this region. Currently, Thai Airways is considering to purchase 23 new aircraft to replace the decommissioned ones. It is expected to purchase 13 wide-body aircraft and 10 narrow-body aircraft. Thai Airways is eyeing Boeing 777X and A350XWB aircraft for its future wide-body fleet. Such procurements and also rise of new maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities to cater to the increasing aircraft fleet are expected to generate the demand for avionics systems and components in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft Avionics Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Aircraft Type
5.1.1 Narrow-body
5.1.2 Wide-body
5.1.3 Regional Jets
5.2 Subsystem
5.2.1 Health Monitoring Systems
5.2.2 Flight Management and Control Systems
5.2.3 Communication and Navigation
5.2.4 Cockpit Systems, Visualizations, and Display Systems
5.2.5 Other Subsystems
5.3 Fit
5.3.1 LineFit
5.3.2 RetroFit
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Latin America
5.4.2.1 Brazil
5.4.2.2 Mexico
5.4.2.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Europe
5.4.4.1 United Kingdom
5.4.4.2 Germany
5.4.4.3 France
5.4.4.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.4 Iran
5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Honeywell International Inc.
6.4.2 General Electric
6.4.3 Thales Group
6.4.4 BAE Systems
6.4.5 Cobham PLC
6.4.6 Esterline Technologies Corporation
6.4.7 Diehl Aerospace
6.4.8 L-3 Technologies Inc.
6.4.9 United Technology Corporation
6.4.10 Meggitt PLC
6.4.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.
6.4.12 Safran
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
