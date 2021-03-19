Commercial Aircraft Avionics Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Commercial Aircraft Avionics Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Commercial Aircraft Avionics industry with latest developments. Commercial Aircraft Avionics market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The study includes commercial aircraft used for passenger transport on a scheduled basis. Commercial aircraft used for freight are excluded from the study. Military aircraft, business jets, and other private-owned, chartered, and unscheduled aircraft are also excluded from the study. In segmentation by subsystems, other subsystems segment include emergency systems, fire safety systems, EFBs, flight recording systems, weather systems, and terrain awareness and warning syst

Major Key Players:

Honeywell International Inc.

General Electric

Thales Group

BAE Systems

Cobham PLC

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Diehl Aerospace

L

3 Technologies Inc.

United Technology Corporation

Meggitt PLC

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Safran Market Overview:

The commercial aircraft avionics market is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 6% during the forecast period.

– The commercial aircraft avionics market is primarily dependent on the demand for new aircraft and upgrades of avionics for the existing aircraft.

– According to the FAA, any aircraft flying in the US airspace requires the use of a transponder and may also require aircraft to be equipped with a Version 2 ADS-B Out system before January 1, 2020. ADS-B is expected to be mandated in Europe in the coming years. These mandates are currently driving the demand for avionics upgrades.