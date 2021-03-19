Connected Aircraft Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2027

“Connected Aircraft Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Connected Aircraft industry with latest developments. Connected Aircraft market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The commercial aircraft segment mentioned in the study covers both airlines and general aviation. Furthermore, the report covers the following aspe

Major Key Players:

SITA

Gogo LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Thales Group

Global Eagle Entertainment

Collins Aerospace

Inmarsat PLC

Cobham PLC

Kontron S&T AG

Viasat Inc.

Burrana Inc.* Market Overview:

The connected aircraft market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is expected to register a CAGR of above 8% during the forecast period.

– The increasing procurement of new generation aircraft and the need to upgrade the existing connectivity systems to new more efficient ones are driving the market studied.

– The growing emphasis on the reliability and safety of the aircraft and the passengers has made the airlines to invest in these connected aircraft technologies. The need to enhance the passenger experience is also a huge driver for the growth of the market studied.