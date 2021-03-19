Pet Food Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Pet Food Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Pet Food industry with latest developments. Pet Food market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The pet food market is segmented by animal type (dogs, cats, birds, and other animal types), product type (dry pet food, wet pet food, veterinary diets, treats/snacks, and organic products), ingredient type (animal-derived, plant-derived, cereals and cereal derivatives, and other ingredient types), sales channel (specialized pet shops, internet sales, hypermarkets, and other sales channels), pricing type (economic segment, premium segment, and super-premium segment), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Major Key Players:

Mars Inc.

Nestle Purina Petcare

Nutriara Alimentos Ltda

InVivo NSA

Yamahisa Pet Care

J.M.Sucker (Big Heart)

Wellpet

Blue Buffalo

Diamond Pet Foods Market Overview:

The global pet food market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 87.08 billion in 2019 and it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2019, North America is the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 39.2% of the overall market.

– Pet food industry is one of those industries, which has been performing well, despite the economic downturn. The world’s largest pet food markets are in the United States, France, Japan, and Germany, accounting for over half of the sales in pet food.

– According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP), 52.6% of the dogs and 57.6% of the cats in the United States are overweight or obese. This trend of rising obesity among pets mirrors human obesity patterns. As a result, the major players in the pet food market have started to follow human health trends, with foods to support weight loss.